An animal welfare group has failed to stop the live export of 35,000 sheep on board the Al Kuwait. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Court bid to stop export of WA sheep fails

By AAP

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 18:08:47

About 35,000 sheep will be sent from Western Australia to the Middle East during the northern summer after Animals Australia lost a Federal Court challenge to stop the live export.

The shipment had been delayed after more than 20 crew onboard the Al Kuwait, which docked in Fremantle on May 22, contracted coronavirus following a voyage from the United Arab Emirates.

It meant the vessel could not leave WA until after the northern summer live export ban began on June 1 and required an exemption.

Animals Australia filed an urgent application to overturn the Department of Agriculture’s approval but on Tuesday, Justice Susan Kenny ruled the case should be dismissed.

Animals Australia strategy director Lyn White said the group accepted the court decision but was disappointed with the outcome.

“Our position remains that had the department had all available expert evidence before it, this exemption would not have been granted,” she said.

“The reason this legislation was introduced was to ensure commercial interests were no longer put before animal welfare.”

The department had earlier this month denied Rural Export and Trading WA an exemption to export 56,000 sheep due to animal welfare concerns.

A fresh application was approved on Saturday to send about 50,000 sheep on the Al Kuwait, with welfare measures including not loading a hotter area of the ship near the engine room.

But RETWA now says only about 35,000 sheep will be sent in order to meet additional requirements, including reduced stocking density and the exclusion of heavier sheep that can be less heat tolerant.

“This consignment is significant for our long-term trade partners in Kuwait,” RETWA general manager Mike Gordon said.

Premier Mark McGowan said he expected the vessel to leave on Wednesday.

The ban was introduced this year in response to thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

Fremantle Labor MP Josh Wilson said the Al Kuwait’s exemption and the subsequent court outcome showed the industry could not be fixed and must instead be stopped.

“After we’ve seen a litany of horrendous animal welfare failures, it is disappointing that simple regulations aren’t applied to the live export industry, which instead gets a bottomless pool of second chances,” he said.

Tasmanian independent MP Andrew Wilkie also called for the “systemically cruel” industry to shut down.

He unsuccessfully moved a motion in parliament for the federal government to stop the Al Kuwait from leaving Australia and commit to no more exemptions.

Activists from Stop Live Exports will hold a protest at Fremantle port later on Tuesday.

