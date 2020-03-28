Courts prioritise to reduce virus risk

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
All face-to-face services and court registries have closed at Victoria's County Court. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Courts prioritise to reduce virus risk

By Karen Sweeney

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 17:26:16

Victoria’s County Court will prioritise bail applications and other urgent cases while trying to reduce the number of matters in court as coronavirus spreads.

Court operations will be scaled back between March 30 and April 9

Chief Judge Peter Kidd says the virus outbreak as “our most challenging crisis in recent memory”, revealing major changes to court operations.

“Matters considered high priority, essential or urgent will be the courts primary focus at this time, though there will reman some capacity to hear other matters,” advice from the court says.

Testing of videoconferencing software is underway in some criminal matters.

Bail applications, warrants and urgent pre-sentence hearings will be prioritised as well as urgent appeals against sentences where a person might be released from prison.

Part-heard cases will also be prioritised.

Victoria’s Federal Court has also worked to minimise the need for people to attend court.

All face-to-face services and court registries have closed, and court staff and judges are working remotely to deal with matters over the phone or online.

Some hearings are still going ahead over the phone.

“Every effort is being made to service the public in these challenging circumstances,” a spokesman told AAP.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

Qld goes to vote as COVID-19 cases jump

The number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has risen to 625 as citizens are told to head to the polls to vote in local government elections.

sport

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.