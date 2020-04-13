NSW COVID-19 death toll jumps by two to 26

Two more people have died from coronavirus in NSW, taking the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 26.

A 74-year-old woman died at John Hunter Hospital and a 76-year-old man died in the Northern Beaches Hospital, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Monday.

NSW recorded nine new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s total to 2863. More than 2600 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

“The fact we had nine new cases clearly indicates we are moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot more to do,” Mr Hazzard told reporters.

“No one should think we can slacken off in the efforts we are trying to undertake at the moment.”

Meanwhile, doctors will soon be able to prescribe via email or fax, making it easier for patients to access medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GPs and nurse practitioners will be able to send a digital image of the prescription to pharmacists from April 17 under changes announced by the state government on Sunday.

Mr Hazzard said the changes would make it easier and safer to access medications, particularly for those with chronic conditions.

“It ensures people with compromised immune systems will not need to go to the doctor’s surgery in person and can get their script entirely through a telehealth appointment,” Mr Hazzard said in a statement on Sunday.

All hospitals had been asked on Saturday night to “broaden the testing” to include anyone who presented with a temperature or respiratory issues, he said.

Police have issued more than 200 fines against people over the Easter long weekend for breaching the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.