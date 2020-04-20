Parents don’t need to teach: Qld Minister

Parents in Queensland are not expected to teach their children from home amid school closures, the state’s education minister says.

Schools remain open for essential workers and vulnerable children when term two begins on Monday.

People uncertain about whether children should be at school should contact their school’s principal, authorities say.

Parents who have children at home with them are not required to take any classes.

That’s a job for teachers and teacher aides employed across the state who will help children learn via digital devices and hard copies of the curriculum.

“This is remote learning,” Education Minister Grace Grace told media on Sunday.

“No parent is required to be a teacher.”

Thousands of new electronic devices have been purchased for schools and print learning material has been prepared.

The school restriction measures are expected to be reviewed in five weeks and helplines have been established for those who have questions or need help.

“We know there will be teething problems so we have established two hotlines on our (Education Queensland) site, one for early childhood education and one for schools,” Ms Grace said.

She said the education response to the coronavirus outbreak is unprecedented and based off medical advice.

Authorities expect about 10 to 15 per cent of students will attend schools from Monday.

There are roughly 870,000 school students enrolled across the state.

The total number of people in Queensland diagnosed with COVID-19 since the crisis started is 1019, with five additional cases confirmed on Sunday.

The Queensland government has warned the restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 will remain, after a sixth person from the state died from the virus on Saturday.

The 83-year-old man died while quarantining in Sydney after being a passenger on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship.

The Palaszczuk government warns there will be no early end to the state’s lockdown restrictions for fear it could lead to a spike in infections.

Border checkpoints will also remain in place with a warning they could be tightened even further.

In the 24 hours to Sunday morning, police fined 70 people in the state for breaching public health directions and performed 29 compliance checks of people in quarantine.

At the Queensland border, 2698 vehicles were intercepted in the 24 hour period and 11 vehicles were turned back.

On Saturday the Queensland government announced it had offered $200 million to help rescue Virgin Australia.

The cash-strapped airline suspended trading in its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring, after its request to the Australian government for $1.4 billion in loans was rejected.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said it is important Australia continues to have two airlines to support tourism, jobs and regional investment.

Mr Dick called on the Morrison government to also step in and provide help.