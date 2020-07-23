Aged home, schools shut as NSW cases rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AMA NSW president Danielle McMullen says the next two weeks will be pivotal in halting COVID-19. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Aged home, schools shut as NSW cases rise

By AAP

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 11:25:38

An aged care facility in Sydney’s inner west has been closed to visitors after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19, with NSW reporting 19 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, two NSW Hunter schools and a childcare centre have also been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

NSW Health began testing all staff and residents at Ashfield Baptist Homes on Wednesday and the aged care facility is expected to remain closed until at least July 31.

The staff member dined on July 12 at Thai Rock restaurant at Wetherill Park – a cluster associated to date with 46 COVID-19 cases.

“The risk to other staff and residents is considered to be very low as the staff member wore masks, gloves and gowns when working with residents and did not work while symptomatic,” a NSW Health spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday. 

An Ashfield Baptist Homes spokeswoman confirmed the staff member worked three shifts after visiting the restaurant and residents’ families were able to arrange access to loved ones “on a case by case compassionate basis.”

“The staff member and the residents and staff who they have been in contact with have been self-isolating and receiving additional supports,” the spokeswoman said on Wednesday. 

In the NSW Hunter, Tomaree Public School and Tomaree High School and Goodstart childcare centre at Anna Bay will all be closed for contact tracing and cleaning after three new COVID-19 cases in the area were linked to a 60-year-old man connected to Thai Rock.

“I understand all three new cases are connected with our first case, the 60-year-old man who was in contact with a visitor from Sydney,” Port Stephens state MP Kate Washington said on her Facebook page.

The state recorded 19 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday including three in hotel quarantine. Almost 25,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

A cluster associated with the Crossroads Hotel in Casula has grown to 56 after three new cases were reported on Thursday.

Three cases remain under investigation by NSW Health.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored residents to avoid crowds and limit non-essential travel over the weekend and next few weeks, but said mask use in public would not yet be mandated.

She also said businesses are on notice as a new suite of COVID-19 measures come into place from Friday.

“The next few weeks are the most critical in NSW since the lockdown earlier in March and April,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Wednesday.

Australian Medical Association NSW president Dr Danielle McMullen said the next two weeks would be pivotal in NSW’s attempts to halt the virus’ spread.

“Everyone is feeling the fatigue from this pandemic, but we’ve got to keep our guard up,” Dr McMullen said in a statement on Thursday.

