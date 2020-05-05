COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Victorian meat processing facility has continued to grow. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

By Marnie Banger and Benita Kolovos

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 11:15:09

Victorian businesses which have taken a significant hit to their turnover during the coronavirus pandemic will be exempt from payroll tax.

A swag of fines and fees will also be frozen at their current rate to ease the cost of living in Victoria, under a new $491 million relief package from the state government.

The measures come as a COVID-19 outbreak at a Victorian meat processing facility continues to grow, with almost a dozen extra cases linked to the plant.

Treasurer Tim Pallas on Tuesday confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the tally so far to 1423. 

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a cluster of infected workers at the Cedar Meats facility in Brooklyn.

All 350 staff were tested for COVID-19 by May 1 and the site has been shut down, with a total of 45 cases now linked to the facility.

On a day when he was meant to deliver Victoria’s now-delayed budget, Mr Pallas instead revealed an extra $491 million in virus relief measures.

Businesses participating in the federal government’s JobKeeper scheme will be exempt from payroll tax, at a cost of about $225 million to the state.

They also won’t have to pay WorkCover premiums on payments to their employees if their staff are currently stood down, costing the state about $200 million.

There are more than 80,000 businesses in Victoria who are either participating in JobKeeper or have expressed interest in doing so.

Some fines and fees will also be kept at their current rates in the coming year to save Victorians from coughing up about $66 million.

They include drivers licences and vehicle registration and the fire services property levy.

“The last thing we want to do is to add to pressures on people who are currently dealing with the difficulties associated with the pandemic event,” Mr Pallas told reporters.

Asked why the state government hasn’t waived fees for drivers completely, the treasurer noted conditions are expected to improve in the coming financial year.

“There will be value for the community as economic recovery picks up, and that’s why we’ve taken the freeze that a freeze is probably the fairest way of managing this,” he said.

The package comes as the state’s Public Accounts and Estimates Committee has begun a public inquiry into the Andrews’ government’s response to the pandemic.

The City of Melbourne will also be issuing free temporary parking permits to up top 8000 frontline workers responding to COVID-19.

Victoria Police fined 26 people for breaching coronavirus restrictions in the 24 hours to Monday night, including a man found with an escort he had sourced online.

Latest news

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

politics

Australia-New Zealand bubble hopes growing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a trans-Tasman travel bubble will only be created when there is confidence about coronavirus safety.

virus diseases

Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein has raised the prospect of direct flights between the state and New Zealand as part of a proposed trans-Tasman "travel bubble".

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen new coronavirus cases have been recorded at a Victorian meat processing facility, as the state government has announced more tax relief.

virus diseases

Three new Newmarch staff virus-positive

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess has resumed while an additional three Newmarch House staff members have caught the coronavirus.

news

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.