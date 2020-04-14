Discover Australian Associated Press

About 750 Qantas staff are in quarantine after a cluster of coronavirus cases at Adelaide airport. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA school worker tests positive for virus

By Patrick James and Tim Dornin

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 18:35:18

Staff and students of a prestigious Adelaide school are being asked to self-isolate following a coronavirus diagnosis.

A staff member from St Peter’s Girls Early Learning Centre has contracted COVID-19 and may have worked one day while infectious.

As a precaution, 10 children who attend the centre have been placed in self-isolation along with four other staff members.

The St Peter’s case was one of two new virus infections confirmed on Monday, taking South Australia’s total to 431.

There have been four COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The family of Roger Leaney, the latest person to die from coronavirus in SA, released a statement on Monday that he died on Saturday, aged 74.

Mr Leaney was married to Veronica for 52 years, had two children and was a grandfather to four youngsters, the family said.

“He was a dedicated family man who enjoyed a close bond with his children and grandchildren, sharing many family holidays together,” the statement says of the otherwise fit and active man.

The retired diesel fitter and his wife contracted COVID-19 while on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which left Sydney on March 8.

His family is urging all Australians to abide by the restrictions in place.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Michael Cusack said 240, or more than half, of the state’s cases had recovered, describing it as “encouraging”.

But he cautioned against early calls to lift restrictions.

“It would be wrong to imply we are over the back of this and we’ve seen the worst,” Dr Cusack said.

“I don’t think we should underestimate the risk for the public if we withdraw restrictions at too early a stage.”

Dr Cusack also pointed to the continued investigation of the so-called airport cluster which had forced about 750 Qantas staff into self-isolation.

The cluster of 34 confirmed cases comprises 18 baggage handlers, 13 of their close contacts and three other Qantas staff.

The Transport Workers Union has called for a full investigation into how Qantas handled the outbreak among its Adelaide Airport workers.

“The evidence we have gathered so far shows that Qantas knowingly exposed other workers to the coronavirus after it became clear that a worker at Adelaide Airport had contracted the virus,” South Australian branch secretary Ian Smith said.

But Qantas rejected the union’s claims and said it had co-operated fully with all of SA Health’s directives.

The airline said staff impacted by the self-isolation directive included cabin crew, pilots, customer service staff, engineers and baggage handlers.

It said some employees had already served all or the majority of the required quarantine period and all staff would continue to be paid for their period of self-isolation.

The SA government also moved to expand its coronavirus hotline on Monday with 850 new staff to go into training this week.

The intake will increase the capacity from 15 to 100 operators on duty for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The hotline, which provides information on symptoms, testing criteria, workplace and border restrictions, and reassurance has taken 15,000 calls in the past three weeks.

