COVID-19 conspiracy theories abound online

Researchers from the Queensland University of Technology’s Digital Media Research Centre have been studying how conspiracy theories discussed on the fringes of the internet end up as front page news.

The theories they have studied include:

* COVID-19 IS A CHINESE BIOWEAPON: Claims have circulated saying the coronavirus was being studied at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and either ‘escaped’ or was released as a bioweapon. Variations of this claim have been shared by Fox News media personalities and Republican Congressman Jim Banks and supported in a Washington Post opinion piece.

* CORONAVIRUS IS CAUSED BY 5G: The rollout of 5G networks across the globe has been blamed for many things, but the latest is the spread of the coronavirus. Public figures including rapper Wiz Khalifa and actor Woody Harrelson have shared content supporting the theory.

* BILL GATES MASTERMINDED THE PANDEMIC: A number of theories blaming Bill Gates for the spread of the virus have been circulating on social media since January. Among them are claims Gates engineered the virus to create an excuse for government surveillance, and that he created it to advocate for widespread vaccination.

* The QUT team also investigated content claiming that Pope Francis had tested positive to the virus and that shaving off your beard helped prevent contracting it, as well as content purporting to reveal natural cures to the virus.