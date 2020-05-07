COVID-19 could undo poverty reduction

Child mortality rates could start to increase after decades of progress due to the global coronavirus pandemic, World Vision warns.

The warning comes as World Vision launches a $AU548 million response to coronavirus that will be executed in more than 70 countries.

The NGO said since 1990, the number of children dying from preventable cause such as poverty and disease had more than halved.

“Unless the international community prioritises countries which are at greatest long-term risk …. this pandemic will leave millions of girls and boys poorer, hungrier, sicker, less educated and exposed to more violence and abuse,” World Vision International President and CEO Andrew Morley said in a statement.

It plans to mobilise 37,000 staff, 400,000 faith leaders and 220,000 community health workers to support prevention and response, adding the deadly virus could run rampant through poorer nations lacking health services.

World Vision called on world leaders who are focusing on the economic impacts of coronavirus to place equal priority on curbing the deadly long-term impact on the world’s most vulnerable people.