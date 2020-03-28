COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nine confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases from a cruise ship are being treated in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

By AAP

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 20:07:42

Nine people confirmed or suspected of being infected with coronavirus have disembarked from the Artania cruise ship and will be treated in Perth.

Premier Mark McGowan said they had been taken to hospital for an initial assessment then would be quarantined at police academy accommodation. 

“We were unable to secure a Commonwealth facility for this purpose,” he told reporters on Friday.

The healthy passengers and some crew will be flown to Germany on three planes at the weekend.

Two other people, who are critically ill but not with COVID-19, disembarked on Thursday.

Mr McGowan said one was taken by police boat while at sea but the WA health department expressed concerns for the second person so the ship was allowed to berth in Fremantle.

No Australians are on the vessel or on the cruise ship Magnifica, which is anchored off Fremantle but does not have any coronavirus cases.

The Magnifica will leave after reprovisioning.

Mr McGowan said the Vasco da Gama would dock later on Friday so New Zealand passengers could catch a flight home on Saturday.

About 200 passengers from WA will go into isolation on Rottnest Island for 14 days, while about 600 other Australians will go to either Rottnest or another hotel to quarantine for two weeks, then return home for another isolation period.

Mr McGowan also announced the closure of gun shops and firearm dealerships but farmers can still access ammunition for pest control.

Intrastate travel restrictions will take effect from midnight on Tuesday, with non-essential travel banned. Offenders could face fines up to $50,000.

“Do not travel around WA. Easter holiday plans cannot proceed. Stay within your region,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’re trying to save your life.”

WA has recorded 24 new cases, including 11 from cruise ships and a five-month-old baby, taking the state’s total to 255.

A healthcare worker from the Perth Children’s Hospital emergency department has also tested positive.

One woman was forced into quarantine after she failed to self-isolate following contact with a confirmed case, although she has not been diagnosed with the virus.

The family of Ray Daniels, who was a fit and healthy 73-year-old man before he collapsed at home and died within 48 hours from coronavirus, said they were devastated.

“Clearly this virus does not discriminate and we never believed for one second that it would take him from us,” the family’s statement said.

Meanwhile, the WA Police Union wants an expansion of laws that impose a mandatory six months imprisonment on anyone who assaults a public officer.

The union wants the law extended to people who threaten frontline workers with COVID-19 by deliberately spitting, sneezing or wiping bodily fluids on them.

WA opposition leader Liza Harvey has called for a six-month deferment of all household fees and charges.

Latest sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

news

health

Aust increasingly using law in virus fight

Fines are coming for those flouting isolation and social distancing orders while all people flying into Australia are being put under law-enforced quarantine.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.