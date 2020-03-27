COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

Nine people confirmed or suspected of being infected with coronavirus have disembarked from the Artania cruise ship and will be treated in Perth.

Premier Mark McGowan said they had been taken to hospital for an initial assessment then would be quarantined at police academy accommodation.

“We were unable to secure a Commonwealth facility for this purpose,” he told reporters on Friday.

The healthy passengers and some crew will be flown to Germany on three planes at the weekend.

Two other people, who are critically ill but not with COVID-19, disembarked on Thursday.

Mr McGowan said one was taken by police boat while at sea but the WA health department expressed concerns for the second person so the ship was allowed to berth in Fremantle.

No Australians are on the vessel or on the cruise ship Magnifica, which is anchored off Fremantle but does not have any coronavirus cases.

The Magnifica will leave after reprovisioning.

Mr McGowan said the Vasco da Gama would dock later on Friday so New Zealand passengers could catch a flight home on Saturday.

About 200 passengers from WA will go into isolation on Rottnest Island for 14 days, while about 600 other Australians will go to either Rottnest or another hotel to quarantine for two weeks, then return home for another isolation period.

Mr McGowan also announced the closure of gun shops and firearm dealerships but farmers can still access ammunition for pest control.

Intrastate travel restrictions will take effect from midnight on Tuesday, with non-essential travel banned. Offenders could face fines up to $50,000.

“Do not travel around WA. Easter holiday plans cannot proceed. Stay within your region,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’re trying to save your life.”

WA has recorded 24 new cases, including 11 from cruise ships and a five-month-old baby, taking the state’s total to 255.

A healthcare worker from the Perth Children’s Hospital emergency department has also tested positive.

One woman was forced into quarantine after she failed to self-isolate following contact with a confirmed case, although she has not been diagnosed with the virus.

The family of Ray Daniels, who was a fit and healthy 73-year-old man before he collapsed at home and died within 48 hours from coronavirus, said they were devastated.

“Clearly this virus does not discriminate and we never believed for one second that it would take him from us,” the family’s statement said.

Meanwhile, the WA Police Union wants an expansion of laws that impose a mandatory six months imprisonment on anyone who assaults a public officer.

The union wants the law extended to people who threaten frontline workers with COVID-19 by deliberately spitting, sneezing or wiping bodily fluids on them.

WA opposition leader Liza Harvey has called for a six-month deferment of all household fees and charges.