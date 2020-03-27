COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nine confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases from a cruise ship are being treated in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

politics

COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

By AAP

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 20:07:42

Nine people confirmed or suspected of being infected with coronavirus have disembarked from the Artania cruise ship and will be treated in Perth.

Premier Mark McGowan said they had been taken to hospital for an initial assessment then would be quarantined at police academy accommodation. 

“We were unable to secure a Commonwealth facility for this purpose,” he told reporters on Friday.

The healthy passengers and some crew will be flown to Germany on three planes at the weekend.

Two other people, who are critically ill but not with COVID-19, disembarked on Thursday.

Mr McGowan said one was taken by police boat while at sea but the WA health department expressed concerns for the second person so the ship was allowed to berth in Fremantle.

No Australians are on the vessel or on the cruise ship Magnifica, which is anchored off Fremantle but does not have any coronavirus cases.

The Magnifica will leave after reprovisioning.

Mr McGowan said the Vasco da Gama would dock later on Friday so New Zealand passengers could catch a flight home on Saturday.

About 200 passengers from WA will go into isolation on Rottnest Island for 14 days, while about 600 other Australians will go to either Rottnest or another hotel to quarantine for two weeks, then return home for another isolation period.

Mr McGowan also announced the closure of gun shops and firearm dealerships but farmers can still access ammunition for pest control.

Intrastate travel restrictions will take effect from midnight on Tuesday, with non-essential travel banned. Offenders could face fines up to $50,000.

“Do not travel around WA. Easter holiday plans cannot proceed. Stay within your region,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’re trying to save your life.”

WA has recorded 24 new cases, including 11 from cruise ships and a five-month-old baby, taking the state’s total to 255.

A healthcare worker from the Perth Children’s Hospital emergency department has also tested positive.

One woman was forced into quarantine after she failed to self-isolate following contact with a confirmed case, although she has not been diagnosed with the virus.

The family of Ray Daniels, who was a fit and healthy 73-year-old man before he collapsed at home and died within 48 hours from coronavirus, said they were devastated.

“Clearly this virus does not discriminate and we never believed for one second that it would take him from us,” the family’s statement said.

Meanwhile, the WA Police Union wants an expansion of laws that impose a mandatory six months imprisonment on anyone who assaults a public officer.

The union wants the law extended to people who threaten frontline workers with COVID-19 by deliberately spitting, sneezing or wiping bodily fluids on them.

WA opposition leader Liza Harvey has called for a six-month deferment of all household fees and charges.

Latest news

politics

COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

Most people onboard a cruise ship in Western Australia will be flown to Germany this weekend, while sick passengers will be treated in Perth.

health

NSW lockdown inches closer as cases climb

The NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association has called for an immediate lockdown amid "highly unusual times".

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

Party-goers have been snapped at a Brisbane home and individuals crowded outside a Gold Coast eatery as officials demand people stay at home.

health

Virus steps must protect jobs and health

Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains committed to gradual steps to slow the spread of coronavirus, to protect jobs as well as health.

politics

Outback airlines warn of imminent collapse

Regional airline have warned they could soon collapse unless the federal government stumps up financial support for grounded fleets.

news

health

NSW lockdown inches closer as cases climb

The NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association has called for an immediate lockdown amid "highly unusual times".

sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.