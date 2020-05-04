COVID-19 did not claim the life of former Fijian PM Laisenia Qarase

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 did not claim the life of former Fijian PM Laisenia Qarase

By AAP FactCheck

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 12:17:44

The Statement

As the COVID-19 global death toll continues to rise, a social media post claims former Fijian prime minister Laisenia Qarase died from the coronavirus.

A Facebook post claims that Mr Qarase “died from Covid-19 after trying to hide his illness in fear that he would be evicted by his country and families if found out, a family member has revealed.

“By the time he took himself to hospital earlier last week, his condition was becoming critical and he was placed on a ventilator.

“He died this week shortly after his family saw him unconscious in a final video call arranged,” the April 23 post claims.

The post by a Fijian Facebook user has been viewed more than 28,000 times and attracted more than 140 comments and 20 shares.

A Facebook post
 A Facebook post claims former Fijian prime minister Laisenia Qarase died from the coronavirus. 

The Analysis

Laisenia Qarase was Fiji’s sixth prime minister, serving two terms from 2001-2006. Born in the village of Mavana on the island of Vanuabalavu, he studied commerce at the University of Auckland in New Zealand before embarking on a career in Fiji’s civil service.

Mr Qarase served in the ministries of Finance, Commerce and Industry and Public Service. He also served as chairman of the country’s first television company, Fiji Television and was a director of the Fiji Development Bank.

Mr Qarase won parliamentary elections in 2001 and 2006 before he was removed from power after a military coup in December 2006. He was jailed in 2012 for abusing his office and failing to perform his duties.

On April 21, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation reported Mr Qarase had died and that the FBC was told by family members that he had been admitted to Suva’s Oceania Hospital the previous week “following a short illness”.

Also on April 21, Fiji-based TV network Mai TV reported that Mr Qarase’s spokesperson confirmed the 79-year-old former prime minister’s death. The report also said he passed away at Oceania Hospital in Suva “following a short illness”.

The Facebook post claims Mr Qarase died from COVID-19 but the World Health Organization reports that, as of May 3, there have been no confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in Fiji. The report lists 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fiji and that it has been 12 days since the last reported COVID-19 case for the Pacific nation.

In a statement on April 24, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said none of Fiji’s confirmed cases of coronavirus were over the age of 65. Mr Qarase was 79 when he died.

Former Fijian prime minister Laisenia Qarase
 Laisenia Qarase was Fiji’s sixth prime minister, who served two terms from 2001-2006. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. The post claims former Fijian prime minister Laisenia Qarase died from COVID-19, however World Health Organization data as of May 3, 2020, lists no confirmed coronavirus deaths in Fiji. Three days after 79-year-old Mr Qarase’s death on April 21, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said there had been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fiji for anyone over the age of 65.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate or misleading.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 did not claim the life of former Fijian PM Laisenia Qarase

As the COVID-19 global death toll rises, a Facebook post claims former Fijian prime minister Laisenia Qarase died from the coronavirus.

FactCheck Social Media

Did the Last Post originate on an American Civil War battlefield?

While Australians celebrated Anzac Day on their driveways this year a Facebook post purporting to tell the history of the military bugle call the Last Post resurfaced.

FactCheck Social Media

COVIDsafe app location detection post is a hoax message, says Department of Health

A screenshot claiming to show a location warning message from Australia's new COVIDSafe app is circulating on Facebook followng the federal government's launch of the coronavirus tracking tool.

FactCheck Social Media

Photo of "world's smallest bird" has a small problem

A post flitting around Facebook claims to show a picture of the world's smallest bird, the bee hummingbird or zunzuncito of Cuba.

FactCheck Social Media

New Zealand, Ireland COVID-19 comparison statistics are not 100 per cent accurate

A social media post has compared the coronavirus statistics of Ireland and New Zealand in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

virus diseases

Leaders mull rules amid Vic virus outbreak

State and federal political leaders are firmly focused on easing coronavirus social and business restrictions as Victoria moves to contain an outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL 'almost past' hub idea: sport minister

Federal sports minister Richard Colbeck says the AFL is "almost past" the need for quarantine hubs in order to restart the season.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.