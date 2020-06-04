COVID-19 hastens changes to beauty regime

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The realities of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has seen beauty routines upended. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 hastens changes to beauty regime

By Benita Kolovos

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 12:24:41

The COVID-19 lockdown has accelerated beauty trends in Australia, prompting the ditching of heavy makeup for a more natural look. 

The realities of working from home and social distancing, coupled with the closure of beauticians, hair and nail salons saw beauty routines upended and sales of do-it-yourself solutions skyrocket. 

DIY nail polish kit sales rose 237 per cent at retailer Priceline during lockdown compared to the same time last year, while semi-permanent hair colours jumped 124 per cent and hair removal sales almost doubled.  

Online retailer Adore Beauty saw a 113 per cent increase in sales of tools typically used by beauticians including dermal rollers, while face masks were up 63 per cent and oils 41 per cent. 

“People are spending a lot of time at home, not going out and not wearing as much makeup,” Adore Beauty’s Danielle Chee told AAP.

“There has also been a lot of experimentation, trying to replicate an in-salon experience.” 

As restrictions loosen, Ms Chee said customers are favouring products like CC creams, which provide both coverage and skincare benefits, instead of foundation as well as eyelash and eyebrow serums.

“There’s this renewed view that we’ve lived without makeup for a couple of months, so we can start to weave that back into our routine but in a much more subtle and natural way,” Ms Chee said.

The shift away from heavily made-up looks, however, predates the pandemic. 

For several years, cosmetic companies experienced a boom as Kardashian-inspired face contouring, liquid lipsticks and heavy eye makeup trended.

At the same time, YouTube made household names out of makeup bloggers like Jeffree Star, Nikkie de Jager and Australians Chloe Morello and Lauren Curtis.

“It was all about more is more, the contouring, the heavy eye makeup with full lashes, HD brows. It was very glam,” celebrity makeup artist Jade Kisnorbo said.   

Since peaking in 2017, makeup sales have slowed, the emphasis turning to a more low-maintenance and natural look with clear, clean skin. 

“People are still wearing makeup but it’s less serious, a pop of colour on the eyes or lips and then beautiful, fresh, glowy skin,” Ms Kisnorbo said, describing a swipe of red lipstick before a Zoom meeting as an instant pick-me-up.

“It’s all about enhancing features now, rather than masking flaws.” 

That’s not to say the natural look is entirely that. Expensive, invasive skin treatments and cosmetic procedures, such as dermal fillers and botox, have made it possible to achieve a look almost impossible to distinguish from an Instagram filter. 

Cosmetic surgeon Daniel Lanzer said looking natural is a top patient concern. 

“A lot of my clients are doing less invasive procedures at the moment, they’re wanting to look natural and have a youthful glow,” Dr Lanzer told AAP. 

“Using fillers to create full lips is the big trend at the moment but there are also skin rejuvenation techniques such as erbium laser skin resurfacing, ultherapy and fractional laser resurfacing.” 

The Butterfly Foundation’s national prevention services manager Danni Rowlands said it’s becoming harder to distinguish what is real and what is not, particularly on social media.

“While there may not be a filter, they may not be airbrushing the photos they’re putting up on social media, people are in real-time looking photoshopped,” she told AAP. 

“We don’t really know what real skin looks like anymore, I think it’s adding an element of confusing things further. I guess the knee-jerk reaction is ‘It’s easy to achieve, I’ll go and buy stuff to look like that’.” 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers' ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will be giving up 20cm in height if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

news

crime, law and justice

Teens to be charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls will be charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers' ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will be giving up 20cm in height if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

world

politics

Ex defence head Mattis denounces Trump

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has condemned President Donald Trump as deliberately divisive, and called on Americans to unite 'without him'.