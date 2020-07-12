COVID-19 hits Latin leaders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jair Bolsonaro is among 42 political leaders or government figures hit by Covid-19 in South America. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

COVID-19 hits Latin leaders

By AAP

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 07:55:22

The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week, adding another destabilising element to the region’s public health and economic crises.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, announced his illness Tuesday and is using it to publicly extol hydroxychloroquine, the unproven malaria drug that he’s been promoting as a treatment for COVID-19, and now takes himself.

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez, 53, made her own diagnosis public on Thursday, throwing her already troubled political prospects into further doubt.

In Venezuela on the same day, 57-year-old socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said on Twitter that he, too, had tested positive, while the country’s Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami, announced on Friday he has the bug.

There are at least 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South American leaders ranging from presidents to mayors of major cities, along with dozens, likely hundreds, of officials from smaller cities and towns. In most cases, high-ranking officials recovered and are back at work. But several are still struggling with the disease.

Many leaders have used their diagnosis to call on the public to heighten precautions like social distancing and mask wearing. But some including Bolsonaro have drawn attention to unproven treatments with potentially harmful side effects.

Like Bolsonaro, many Latin leaders have kept up a schedule of public appearances even as the region has become one of the hardest-hit in the world.

That poses a growing risk to governance in the region, said Felicia Knaul, a professor of medicine who directs the Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas at the University of Miami.

“We’re trying to keep our health providers safe. It’s the same for our government leaders. We don’t want a Cabinet ill and in hospital. It would be tremendously destabilising in a situation that’s already extremely unstable,” she said. “That’s a reason why being out in public unless everyone around you has masks on is dangerous. They have to be responsible.”

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei placed his entire Cabinet and their staff in quarantine Thursday after one of his ministers tested positive.

Latest sport

cricket

Paine reveals struggle with stalled career

Tim Paine has revealed how he lost sleep, confidence and his love for playing cricket as his career stalled during his seven-year gap between Test appearances.

rugby league

Raiders rocked by serious Hodgson injury

Canberra co-captain and hooker Josh Hodgson has suffered a likely season-ending knee injury in the Raiders' 20-14 loss to Melbourne at GIO Stadium.

Australian rules football

Demons win denies Rankine AFL fairytale

Melbourne have kicked the last three goals to score a 17-point AFL win over Gold Coast, with debutant Izak Rankine having a big game for the Suns.

motor racing

Styrian GP qualifying may move to Sunday

Final practice for the Styrian grand Prix has been washed out with qualifying at risk of being postponed until Sunday.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs look forward after trip

Players and staff from the A-League's three Victorian clubs are looking forward to preparing for the remainder of the season after arriving in NSW.

news

health

Sydney pub coronavirus cluster now five

Five people are now linked to a coronavirus cluster at a Sydney pub after a patron passed the virus on to three in his household, as locals queue to be tested.

sport

cricket

Paine reveals struggle with stalled career

Tim Paine has revealed how he lost sleep, confidence and his love for playing cricket as his career stalled during his seven-year gap between Test appearances.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

A surge in coronavirus cases is causing difficulties for public hospitals in India and South Africa.