Tas premier lashes health worker critics

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian Defence Force medicos are helping fight a COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Tasmania. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Tas premier lashes health worker critics

By Ethan James

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 20:40:34

Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwein has lashed keyboard-warrior criticism of health staff in the state’s northwest, where a COVID-19 outbreak has shut two hospitals. 

Mr Gutwein on Wednesday announced a “testing blitz” in the region and urged anyone with flu or virus symptoms to contact the public health hotline or a GP.

He also pledged to get to the bottom of the outbreak, which Australia’s chief medical officer had previously linked to a dinner party of medical workers.

Professor Brendan Murphy told a New Zealand parliamentary committee nearly 50 staff attended an “illegal party” at the weekend. 

He later walked back his comments after Mr Gutwein said contact tracing had not found evidence of the party. 

However, the party claim is being investigated by state police. 

Mr Gutwein delivered a blunt message to people criticising hospital staff on Facebook and urged northwest community members to work together. 

“Anyone that’s thinking about lining up a health care worker, taking a pot shot at them, should just draw breath and accept there is a process underway,” he said on Wednesday.

“We will work through it. We will get to the bottom of it, and then we will explain fully what has happened.”

Of Tasmania’s 169 coronavirus cases, more than 80 are linked to the outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie.

More than 45 health workers have tested positive to the deadly virus, with a spike in cases over the Easter holidays. 

Four new cases were confirmed in Tasmania on Wednesday, all in the northwest. 

The state’s sixth death, a 91-year-old woman at the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe in the northwest, was linked to the outbreak.

The state government will begin a “testing blitz” in the region and has brought in additional laboratory technology to boost capacity. 

“If you think it’s just a sore throat, think about your community,” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said, noting that up to 500 people per day can be tested. 

“Make sure if you’re experiencing symptoms, call the public health hotline or your GP.”

Testing has been offered to staff of the two hospitals, which are both being deep cleaned by specialist teams. 

It is hoped the facilities’ emergency department will reopen on Thursday. 

Medicos from the Australian Defence Force and Australian Medical Assistance Teams, usually reserved for national disaster relief, will help get services back online. 

The hospital closures have forced 1200 staff and their families into quarantine, about 5000 people in total. 

Latest sport

rugby union

World Rugby could help out RA with loan

Rugby Australia could potentially benefit from a World Rugby relief fund set up to provide immediate emergency funding to cash-strapped national unions.

cricket

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

rugby league

Project Apollo grounded until next week

The NRL's next innovation committee meeting has been pushed back to next week as the game attempts to sort the details of its planned May 28 return.

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

news

politics

Economic clamp could ease in four weeks

Parts of the economy in hibernation due to coronavirus could be restarted in mid-May if three crucial health benchmarks are met.

sport

rugby union

World Rugby could help out RA with loan

Rugby Australia could potentially benefit from a World Rugby relief fund set up to provide immediate emergency funding to cash-strapped national unions.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.