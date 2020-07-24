COVID-19 in Ballarat Aboriginal community

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Aboriginal people in regional Victoria have been encouraged to wear face masks. Image by Andrew Brownbill/AAP PHOTOS

indigenous people

COVID-19 in Ballarat Aboriginal community

By Benita Kolovos

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 11:27:20

Two cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Aboriginal communities in the Victorian city of Ballarat. 

The new cases have prompted the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation to “strongly encourage” Aboriginal people in regional Victoria to wear a face mask, even though they are only compulsory in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

“We know communities have been working hard to minimise any infections which have been quite successful to date, but we are entering a very challenging period,” CEO Jill Gallagher said in a statement.

“We are seeing alarming rates of community transmission – unlike the first lockdown period.”

Ms Gallagher says people must continue to stay home where they can, wear masks, practice good hygiene, practice physical distancing and follow the limits for public gatherings.

A total of 37 Aboriginal people have tested positive to the coronavirus, and 19 cases remain active. 

More than half the cases have been in people aged between 15 and 44, with spikes of new infections among the community identified in the Brimbank, Melton and Wyndham local government areas. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 300 new COVID-19 cases, while six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 139.

emergency incident

Residents re-enter after Syd unit cracking

Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a three-level Ashfield building after reports the brickwork was cracking, but residents are now permitted to re-enter.

indigenous people

COVID-19 in Ballarat Aboriginal community

Aboriginal people in regional Victoria have been encouraged to wear a face mask after two cases of COVID-19 in indigenous communities in Ballarat.

disease

New virus measures in place for NSW venues

NSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for hospitality venues.

disease

New virus measures in place for NSW venues

NSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for hospitality venues.

news

virus diseases

Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 300 new COVID-19 cases, while six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 139.

sport

tennis

WTA Tour Finals among 11 events cancelled

The season-ending WTA Finals, which Australian superstar Ashleigh Barty won last year, is one of 11 tennis tournaments in China cancelled for 2020.

world

refugee

NZ extends arms to refugee Boochani

The New Zealand government has granted acclaimed novelist Behrouz Boochani refugee status, and a pathway to Kiwi citizenship.