COVID-19 in NSW schools: the numbers

COVID-19 TRANSMISSION IN NSW SCHOOLS AND CHILDCARE CENTRES
TERM ONE:
* 27 cases (12 children and 15 teachers) at 15 schools and 10 childcare centres
* 1448 close contacts (1185 children and 263 teachers)
* Five possible secondary transmissions at schools
* No transmissions at nine-out-of-10 affected ECECs
* 13 cases in an outbreak in one childcare centre
TERM TWO:
* Six cases (four children and two staff) at five schools and one childcare centre
* 521 close contacts (459 children and 62 teachers)
* No secondary transmission recorded to date
TERM THREE (preliminary data as at 03/08):
* 11 cases (three staff members and eight students) at 7 schools and three childcare centres
* Two secondary transmissions (one school student, one childcare staff member)
(Source: University of Sydney, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance)