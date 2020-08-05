COVID-19 in NSW schools: the numbers

COVID-19 TRANSMISSION IN NSW SCHOOLS AND CHILDCARE CENTRES

TERM ONE:

* 27 cases (12 children and 15 teachers) at 15 schools and 10 childcare centres

* 1448 close contacts (1185 children and 263 teachers)

* Five possible secondary transmissions at schools

* No transmissions at nine-out-of-10 affected ECECs

* 13 cases in an outbreak in one childcare centre

TERM TWO:

* Six cases (four children and two staff) at five schools and one childcare centre

* 521 close contacts (459 children and 62 teachers)

* No secondary transmission recorded to date

TERM THREE (preliminary data as at 03/08):

* 11 cases (three staff members and eight students) at 7 schools and three childcare centres

* Two secondary transmissions (one school student, one childcare staff member)

(Source: University of Sydney, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance)