A passenger from German cruise ship the Artania has died from coronavirus in a Perth hospital.  Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

disease

COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

By Angie Raphael and Rebecca Le May

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 18:31:01

A foreign passenger from the Artania cruise ship has died in hospital from coronavirus, taking Western Australia’s toll to three, while the total number of cases in the state has risen by 22. 

The man, aged in his 60s, died at Joondalup Health Campus overnight.

He was among 49 passengers and crew from the German liner who have tested positive to COVID-19.

Nine of the new cases are crew from the Artania, while eight are from other cruise ships.

Seven were taken off the Artania, which remains docked in Fremantle, and brought to hospital on Friday, while at least 25 others are quarantining in a hotel.

Health Minister Roger Cook said remaining staff were being isolated in safe cabins and the vessel was undergoing a “deep clean”.

The Australian Border Force is looking to arrange flights for more than 300 non-essential crew from the Philippines and Indonesia.

Fremantle Ports has the ship listed to depart at midday on April 14 but it could leave earlier. 

About 850 Artania passengers flew back to Europe on Sunday. 

No Australians were onboard.

WA will enforce a hard border closure from midnight on Sunday, which could leave some locals stranded interstate, although certain essential workers will be exempt.

Premier Mark McGowan reiterated WA’s isolation was its best advantage.

“It gives us the best chance to limit infection rates here,” he told reporters.

“We couldn’t just sit on our hands and wait.”

Mr McGowan again urged West Australians interstate to return home before the deadline.

He said those who had spent 14 days in hotel quarantine in other states would have to isolate for a further fortnight upon their return.

Mr McGowan said it was encouraging that less than one per cent of people who tried to cross intrastate borders were refused.

“This battle has just begun so it’s important that all West Australians continue to follow the advice.” 

WA’s total COVID-19 tally is 422, with 56 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

The state’s two other virus deaths were also linked to cruise ships.

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

politics

Childcare rescue package a welcome relief

The childcare sector and parents say a rescue package that will make care free during the coronavirus crisis will help to keep centres open.

virus diseases

Virus cases nearly half of expectations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australians' response to social distancing measures has cut the number of predicted cases in the country by 5000.

report

Derailed train doing 100-plus in 15 zone

A train that derailed in Victoria entered a section of track at a speed greater than 100km/h, well above the 15km/h limit.

news

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

sport

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.