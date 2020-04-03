COVID-19 kills cruise ship passenger in WA

A foreign passenger from the Artania cruise ship has died at a Perth hospital after becoming infected with coronavirus, taking Western Australia’s toll to three.

The man, aged in his 60s, died at Joondalup Health Campus overnight, the WA Health Department confirmed on Friday.

He was among dozens of cruise ship passengers and crew who had tested positive to COVID-19.

Another 12 crew from the German liner are awaiting the results of tests after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Fremantle Ports has the ship listed to depart at midday on April 14, but it could leave earlier.

The ship has more than 450 crew onboard, but the Australian Border Force is looking to arrange flights for about 357 non-essential crew from the Philippines and Indonesia.

About 850 passengers flew back to Europe on Sunday. There were no Australians on board.

Premier Mark McGowan has described the cruise ship issue as a nightmare.

WA had recorded 400 cases of coronavirus, as of Thursday, including two other deaths linked to cruise ships.

The state will enforce a hard border closure from midnight on Sunday, which could leave some locals stranded interstate, although certain essential workers will be exempt.

Meanwhile, domestic violence laws have been amended in WA as the pandemic creates increased risk for victims.

Changes include options to make an accused subject to electronic monitoring, enabling online applications for restraining orders, increasing the penalty for breaches to $10,000, and extending the prosecution limitation period to two years.