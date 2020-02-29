Discover Australian Associated Press

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu says COVID-19 "has pandemic potential" but it was not a time for fear. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

COVID-19 outbreak at decisive point: WHO

By Stephanie Nebehay

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 01:47:25

The coronavirus outbreak has reached a “decisive point”, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain its spread effectively.

“This virus has pandemic potential,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing.

“This is not a time for fear. This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now.”

WHO officials said they were working closely with organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games this year and did not believe any decision would be taken soon on whether to hold the event starting in July as planned.

