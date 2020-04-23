COVID-19 poker machine loss up to $1.5b

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Since the COVID-19 shutdown gamblers have saved up to $1.5b from being fed into poker machines. Image by Paul Jeffers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 poker machine loss up to $1.5b

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 07:52:16

Poker machine gamblers likely saved up to $1.5 billion in the weeks since pubs, clubs and casinos have been closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

But it’s not known if that money has been gambled away in online formats, during the shut down across the nation.

Alliance for Gambling Reform says $1 billion has been saved in less than a month across pubs and clubs, but the figure is closer to $1.5 billion if estimated gambling losses in casinos are also counted.

AGR chief advocate, Tim Costello, said the huge figures demonstrated “just how big of a scourge poker machines are in Australia”.

“That’s more than $1 billion that can instead be spent putting food on tables, paying for medical bills and utilities, rent and mortgages,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Beyond the personal financial benefits and those for our economy, this current poker machine shut down will be significantly reducing gambling harm.”

He said the impacts of gambling harm included mental ill-health, homelessness, family violence and even deaths by suicide in some cases.

“Those are serious issues inevitably escalating through this crisis, but minimising gambling harm as a contributor to these issues is a good thing,” he said.

Rev Costello has backed the ACT government’s move to pay $15,000 to community clubs to surrender their poker machines, with the money going towards retaining and supporting staff.

He said the COVID-19 crisis presented the community with an opportunity to rethink the way leisure time is spent. Sporting and other clubs should also think about how to serve their communities by “not draining them of money via poker machines”.

Former poker machine user and gambling reform advocate, Anna Bardsley, said she knew of many people who had been helped by the shutdown of poker machines.

“I was speaking to one woman the other day who used poker machines a lot before they closed. She said for the first time in many years she actually was able to buy Easter eggs for her children as that money hadn’t been fed into a poker machine,” Ms Bardsley said.

“I almost cried when I heard that. That’s how addictive poker machines can be; so addictive that a loving mother would effectively gamble away her children’s Easter eggs.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

cricket

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players' pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

news

health

Victoria records 16th coronavirus death

Victoria has recorded it's 16th coronavirus fatality after a man in his 60s died in hospital.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

virus diseases

China critical of Aust's virus probe call

China has hit back at Australia's call for a probe into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak and Beijing's transparency over the pandemic.