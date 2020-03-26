COVID-19 restrictions: Australia vs NZ

HOW AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19 DIFFER

OVERVIEW:

* As of midnight on Wednesday, New Zealand will head into a brutal four-week lockdown in an effort to slow transmission of the virus.

* New Zealand has 155 positive or probable coronavirus cases.

* Six Kiwis are in hospital, none are in intensive care and no one has died.

* New Zealanders will soon find police patrolling their streets demanding they stay home, and just a few essential services will remain open.

* Australia has roughly five times the population of New Zealand and more than 10 times the number of cases – with more than 2130 confirmed to have the virus and eight deaths.

* In contrast to New Zealand, the Australian government is currently taking a less extreme approach.

HOW THEY COMPARE:

Here are some of the different restrictions planned for the two countries.

KEY QUOTES

* Australia: “I don’t think we should rush to that sort of scenario. I think you could rush to failure in that sort of scenario.” PM Scott Morrison, when asked why Australia isn’t implementing a total lockdown.

* New Zealand: “The trajectory is clear. Act now, or risk the virus taking hold as it has elsewhere.” PM Jacinda Ardern, on her country’s total lockdown.

SELF-ISOLATION RULES

* Australia: House visits to be kept to a minimum with very small numbers of guests.

* New Zealand: No interaction with other people outside households, except immediate family (partner, children).

WORK

* Australia: Work from home encouraged if feasible.

* New Zealand: Work from home mandatory where possible with only essential workers to leave their house.

RESTAURANTS AND FOOD DELIVERY

* Australia: Takeaway only for restaurants, Food delivery services allowed.

* New Zealand: Restaurants completely shut. Food delivery services banned.

HAIRDRESSERS

* Australia: Open for haircuts under 30 minutes.

* New Zealand: Closed.

EXERCISE

* Australia: Gyms closed, personal training limited to groups under 10.

* New Zealand: Solo runs or dog-walking allowed.

WEDDINGS

* Australia: Allowed for the couple, the celebrant and two witnesses.

* New Zealand: Banned.

SCHOOLS

* Australia: Up to states. Largely open or on school holidays.

* New Zealand: Closed.

CASES (as of Tuesday 3pm AEDT)

* Australia: 2136 cases (up from 1091 on Saturday) and 8 deaths.

* New Zealand: 155 cases (up from 52 on Saturday) and zero deaths.