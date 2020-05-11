Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant wants people to still work from home where possible. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 restrictions to be relaxed in NSW

By Heather McNab

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 12:26:49

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed around the state from Friday.

KEY CHANGES:

* Up to five people will be allowed to visit a home at any one time, including children. Currently two people and their dependent children are allowed to visit under NSW regulations. 

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will also be allowed, such as a physical training session or sitting down in a park.

* Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have up to 10 patrons at a time while maintaining social distancing – 1.5 metres between people and four metres square space for each person.

* Up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings.

* Up to 20 people are allowed at indoor funerals and up to 30 at outdoor funerals.

* Religious gatherings and places of worship can also welcome up to 10 worshippers.

* Outdoor equipment including gyms and playgrounds can be used with caution, and swimming in outdoor pools will be allowed with restrictions.

* Holidays in regional NSW is still banned under the restrictions

* NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says people will still be urged to work from home where it works for both employer and employee. 

