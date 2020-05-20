COVID-19 risk from food ‘negligible’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Air droplets are a far greater coronavirus risk than food in cafes, a microbiologist says. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 risk from food ‘negligible’

By Nick Brown

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 15:18:18

Clusters of COVID-19 around a Melbourne meat works and McDonald’s outlet shouldn’t endanger their customers’ health.

And the risk of going to a newly opened cafe or restaurant is far more likely to be what’s in the air rather than on your plate.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand says there’s no evidence of COVID-19 infection through food, food packaging or drink, citing advice from the World Health Organisation and other health authorities.

“COVID-19 is a respiratory disease spreading from person to person. It’s not a foodborne disease,” FSANZ says on its website.

Associate Professor Julian Cox, a food microbiologist at the University of NSW, says the risk of contracting the virus by eating is “either negligible or nothing”.

Firstly the risk of the virus being present in food was “very, very low”, then the risk of it transferring to a mucous membrane in the upper respiratory tract in the process of chewing, swallowing and digestion was also “very low indeed”.

He even rates the risk of contracting coronavirus from a contaminated surface via food as lower than the overall risk of contracting the virus.

And in cafes and restaurants, Prof Cox says by far the greatest risk will be from other patrons carrying the virus.

“We’ve been talking about one-and-a-half or two metre social distancing, but droplets may actually travel further and last longer so the risk is probably higher than we first envisaged,” he told AAP on Tuesday.

“But if the people involved in the restaurant are doing the right thing in terms of food and personal hygiene the risk of transferring the virus to the food is very low indeed. Then the risk of picking that up through consumption is similarly very low.”

Prof Cox said a possible “silver lining” to the pandemic was that improved hand-washing and other hygiene practices – such as keeping hands away from faces – may lead to less food poisoning.

The antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus aureus, or golden staph, could be transferred by people picking pimples or their nose, then handling food. 

“If we see that people have improved hygiene through the COVID-19 situation hopefully that improves food safety,” he said.

So far 100 coronavirus cases have been linked to the Cedar Meats abattoir and 11 to the Fawkner McDonald’s outlet.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

news

politics

China challenged over Aust trade hit list

The Morrison government is seeking to clarify whether China has another wave of trade restrictions in the wind.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.