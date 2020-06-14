Discover Australian Associated Press

Beijing has closed the city's largest wholesale food market. Image by AP PHOTO

health

China’s virus spike:57 new cases in a day

By AAP

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 13:02:52

China has reported its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases in two months after closing the biggest wholesale food market in Beijing and locking down nearby residential communities.

The 57 new confirmed coronavirus infections include 36 in Beijing, the highest daily number of cases diagnosed since April 13.

The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed on Saturday and neighbouring residential compounds locked down after more than 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.

China had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 38 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted.

China also reported nine asymptomatic cases, one new suspected case and no new deaths from COVID-19 for Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,132, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Concern is growing of a second wave of the virus, even in many countries that seemed to have curbed its spread. It was first reported at a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province, in December.

