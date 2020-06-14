Discover Australian Associated Press

Beijing recorded a jump in new COVID cases after mass-testing at the Xinfadi market. Image by AP PHOTO

health

COVID-19 spike, China has 57 new cases

By AAP

June 14, 2020

China has 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number of cases diagnosed since April 13.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 38 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with 36 of them in Beijing.

That’s the highest daily infection count for China’s capital since authorities started releasing data.

Beijing recorded a jump in new confirmed cases, up from six a day earlier, after it started doing mass-testing at the Xinfadi market in the city’s southwestern Fengtai district.

Authorities shut the major wholesale agricultural market on Saturday following the spike in China’s capital city.

The district has put itself on a “wartime” footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events on Saturday, sparking fears of a new wave of COVID-19.

Nineteen of the new confirmed cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, with 17 of them arriving in Guangdong.

China also reported nine asymptomatic cases, one new suspected case and no new deaths from COVID-19 for Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,132, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases. 

Concern is growing of a second wave of the virus, even in many countries that seemed to have curbed its spread. It was first reported at a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei province, in December.

