COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Atomo co-founder and managing director John Kelly says the biotech's ASX debut was a long journey. Image by (AAP Image/Supplied by Atomo)

virus diseases

COVID-19 testmaker Atomo pops on ASX debut

By Derek Rose

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 13:52:24

Rapid blood test company Atomo Diagnostics, which has recently pivoted to supplying kits for COVID-19 antibody tests, has more its debut on the ASX at more than double its initial public offering price.

It is the first float on the ASX in six weeks, since junior gold explorer Kaiser Reef listed on February 28.

“This is a hugely significant day in Atomo’s history,” co-founder and managing director John Kelly said.

Atomo began the listing process to fund further commercialisation of its HIV self-test kit, but when the pandemic struck during the offer period executives quickly realised that as an infectious disease testing company, Atomo was “uniquely positioned to make a major impact within the COVID-19 environment,” Mr Kelly said.

“We are now well-capitalised and able to quickly move to meet the significant global demand for reliable rapid testing for COVID-19 in the community,” he said.

The Sydney-based company has already agreed to supply 947,200 of its blood test devices to French diagnostic company NG Biotech, which is using adapting the kits to screen for COVID-19 antibodies and supplying them to the French Ministry of Defence.

The company is also in talks with two American COVID-19 test manufacturers and has begun conversations with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration about approval here.

Atomo’s HIV Self-Test requires just a pinprick of blood, returns results in just 15 minutes and is available in Australia via online ordering for just $25.

Atomo co-founder and managing director John Kelly told AAP that its COVID-19 tests would be priced similarly.

“We certainly don’t want to take advantage of the pandemic,” he said.

Right now COVID-19 tests are being approved under emergency pathways that only allow for professional use, rather than self-testing, but Mr Kelly hoped that would change to take pressure off the health care system.

Atomo’s integrated devices feature a built-in lancet for drawing blood and a simple result panel similar to a pregnancy test.

They are designed to be sold to diagnostic test manufacturers, which then supply their own diagnostic chemistry strips for on-sale to health care professionals and end-users.

The antibody tests will not replace the molecular nasal swab tests currently widely used but rather supplement them, Mr Kelly said.

Atomo raised $30 million in its IPO at 20 cents a share.

At 1334 AEDT its shares were trading for 41 cents, giving Atomo a market capitalisation of $229.6 million and an enterprise value of $164.6 million.

Atomo shares had earlier hit a high of 63 cents.

The company declared a $2.0 million first-half loss on $937,000 revenue, according to its prospectus.

Key shareholders include billionaire property developer Lang Walker, former Macquarie Bank chief executive Allan Moss and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed social impact investor Global Health Investment Fund.

Latest sport

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

news

health

Test blitz at virus-hit NSW nursing home

A significant proportion of residents at a nursing home in western Sydney will be tested for COVID-19, with nine cases already confirmed.

sport

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.