A Perth research company has been selected to undertake human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

COVID-19 vaccine trial to start in Perth

By Emily Cosenza

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 09:45:54

A Perth clinical research company wants healthy adults and elderly volunteers to participate in one of the world’s first human coronavirus vaccine trials.

The protein-based COVID-19 S-Trimer potential vaccine aims to help the body produce antibodies to fight the virus.

Volunteers will participate in the trial in the next two months and if successful, a larger phase involving thousands of people globally will be conducted.

The trial will be run by Perth’s Linear Clinical Research and was developed by China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals.

Linear Clinical Research chief Jayden Rogers said the vaccine showed immense potential.

With more than 60 possible vaccines being developed globally, he said it was significant because it was one of the first to make it to human trials.

“This is one of the most prominent trials globally and involves some of the most renowned vaccines companies,” Mr Rogers said.

The vaccine was promising because of Clover Biopharmaceuticals’ technology platform, he said.

It has previously been used in a number of clinical studies and to develop vaccines for other RNA-based viruses like influenza, RSV and HIV.

“The fight against COVID-19 requires a global effort bringing together the best science and innovation,” Mr Rogers said.

“We are fortunate to be one of the few countries in the world to still be offering functional clinical trial facilities because we do not have large volumes of COVID-19 cases as compared to other parts of the world.”

