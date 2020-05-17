Discover Australian Associated Press

NYC accounts for more than one-third of the nearly 80,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

health

COVID cases in NY from people leaving home

By By Brendan O'Brien

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 09:45:47

New York’s new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialise, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

“That person got infected and went to the hospital or that person got infected and went home and infected the other people at home,” Cuomo said on Saturday during his daily news conference on the coronavirus outbreak.

State data showed the number of new cases statewide has fluctuated between 2100 and 2500 per day. On Saturday, the number of new cases decreased to 2419, from 2762 on Friday.

Cuomo said while last week he had theorised that new cases were coming from essential workers, “that was exactly wrong”.

“The infection rate among essential workers is lower than the general population and those new cases are coming predominantly from people who are not working and they are at home,” he said.

The state’s budget director, Robert Mujica, said officials expect to learn a lot more about the genesis of new cases from contact tracing over the next week.

Cuomo has said that New York was hiring thousands of workers to trace the contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus. Health experts say contact tracing is critical to isolating potentially contagious people in order to limit further outbreaks.

Cuomo said the five regions of the state that were allowed on Friday to reopen for business – out of 10 total regions – were required to have a certain number of tracers proportionate to their populations.

“The tracing operation is tremendously large and challenging,” he said.

New York state, home to both bustling Manhattan and hilly woods and farmland that stretch hundreds of kilometres north to the Canadian border, has been the global epicenter of the pandemic, but rural areas have not been nearly as badly affected as New York City, the country’s biggest city at roughly 8.4 million people.

Driven by the impact in New York City, the state has accounted for more than one-third of the nearly 80,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

Statewide, the outbreak is ebbing, with coronavirus hospitalisations falling to 6220, more than a third of the level at the peak one month ago, state data showed.

New York, along with the nearby states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, will partially reopen beaches for the Memorial Day holiday weekend on May 23-25, Cuomo has said.

Cuomo warned that with an increase in economic activity, New Yorkers should expect an increase in coronavirus cases.

“We don’t want to see a spike,” he said. “It depends on how people react and it depends on their personal behaviour.”

