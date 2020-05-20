COVID-clean training for SA businesses

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The SA premier has announced a new $5.5 million COVID cleaning program. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-clean training for SA businesses

By Emily Cosenza

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 13:00:50

Up to 5500 South Australians in retail, hospitality, tourism, security and transport industries will benefit from a new training program to prepare the sectors for reopening and staying “COVID-clean”. 

The $5.5 million toolkit, co-funded by the state and federal governments, will teach skills like hand hygiene practices, effective surface cleaning, use of personal protective equipment and disposing of contaminated waste.

Premier Steven Marshall said having skilled operators was critical and the accredited program was being developed in consultation with the sectors.

“As restaurants and pubs gear up to get back to work, the ‘COVID-clean’ toolkit will boost business confidence, particularly as restrictions begin to ease,” Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

“We’ve already had weeks of work with individual industries, making sure the training materials provided are fit for purpose (and) tailored for their sector.

He said the materials would be finalised in the coming weeks and was likely to be an online course.

South Australian pubs are due to open next month but would be “modified”, likely beginning with table service, according to the premier.

“You won’t be having a situation where there might be 200 people clambering to get to the bar.

“We’re working through that model (and) if we make sure we have trained personnel, we’ll be able to get businesses up and running viably much sooner than other states.”

Hotel manager Matthew Binns said opening the business for 10 people, under the current restrictions, was not sustainable. 

Mr Binns believed his employees would embrace the training program because it was for their own safety as well as customers. 

“We were putting in place our own plans to do a similar thing so to have a structure is a good thing for our employees and our customers.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

news

politics

Interstate tension over virus border rules

NSW has relaxed restrictions on tourists travelling to regional parts of the state but Queensland is sticking with hard border closures.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL must urgently detail cost cuts: Port

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas says the AFL must detail cuts to spending and playing lists post haste.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.