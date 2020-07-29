Discover Australian Associated Press

Pop up testing clinics have been set up in Sydney following a series of coronavirus clusters. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Infected people visited Sydney yacht club

By AAP

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 09:08:16

Two more pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics have been set up in Sydney’s east as NSW health authorities continue to monitor a potential infection hotspot.

A clinic opened up in Surry Hills on Tuesday and another will open from noon on Wednesday in Rushcutters Bay Park, down the road from the high-density Potts Point suburb where three people on Tuesday tested positive.

The three cases – two diners and one staffer – are linked to two restaurants in the area, Thai Rock Potts Point and The Apollo. 

The two diners also visited Cruising Yacht Club Australia in Rushcutters Bay on July 23, 24 and 26, with the venue’s staff to be tested.

The prestigious member-only club, which is the home of the Sydney-Hobart annual sailing race, has closed until August 1 for deep cleaning.

“The two cases dined at both the Thai Rock Potts Point restaurant and The Apollo restaurant and NSW Health now believes this links the two outbreaks,” NSW Health said in a statement on Tuesday night.

A number of other restaurants in the eastern Sydney suburb have voluntarily shut down as they wait to see what happens next. At least one, which has remained open, plans to temperature test patrons before they enter the premises.

Fitness First gym in Kings Cross on Tuesday confirmed one person who attended the gym for a class on July 20 had tested positive.

All residents and visitors to Potts Point have been asked to seek COVID-19 testing if they experience any respiratory symptoms.

The state recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with six linked to a funeral in Sydney’s southwest and four to Thai Rock Restaurant – the sister restaurant of the Potts Point venue – in Wetherill Park.

Five COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, with one on a ventilator.

NSW Health continues to urge people who went to Mounties club in Mount Pritchard in Sydney’s southwest on July 23, 24 and 25 and the nearby Pritchard’s Hotel on July 23 to isolate for 14 days and get tested, after a person who went to both venues tested positive to COVID-19.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the coming weeks will be critical for managing the recent and renewed spread of the virus in the state, which has been linked to a second-wave outbreak in Victoria.

A primary school in western Sydney, meanwhile, will be closed for at least one day after a student tested positive to COVID-19.

Bayanami Public School in Parramatta will be closed on Wednesday to allow time for the school to complete contact tracing and cleaning.

