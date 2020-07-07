Discover Australian Associated Press

Jacinda Ardern's government has struck a deal with Air New Zealand to limit the number of arrivals. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

COVID-19 curbs Kiwis returning home

By Ben McKay

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 09:30:25

Mounting pressure on New Zealand’s COVID-19 border regime has forced the government to ration places for Kiwis entering the country.

Jacinda Ardern’s government has struck a deal with Air New Zealand to limit international arrivals, given the strain on compulsory isolation facilities.

On Tuesday, Housing Minister Megan Woods said the bookings ban would initially run for three weeks.

The move will be contentious, as New Zealand’s Bill of Rights gives Kiwi citizens the right to enter and leave New Zealand.

“We’ve been seeking legal advice all the way through … a three-week delay on booking new tickets won’t be breaching that,” she said.

“It is absolutely every New Zealander’s right to come home but it is also every New Zealander’s right to feel that the government is managing isolation in a way that protects them.”

Air New Zealand is responsible for around 80 per cent of arrivals as one of five airlines currently flying into New Zealand, and the only carrier departing from Australia.

Ms Woods said she was in contact with the other airlines – Emirates, Singapore Airlines, China Southern and China Eastern – about “managing flows”, adding “they are also going to do similar measures”.

Like Australia, New Zealand is one of a handful of countries attempting to quarantine international arrivals for 14 days to ensure COVID-19 does not enter the community.

To do this, NZ has set up “managed isolation” hotels for new arrivals, with anyone testing positive moved to a “quarantine” hotel until they are free of the deadly virus.

New Zealand has not had a case of community transmission in more than two months, as worldwide cases balloon above 11 million.

The border controls are the only COVID-19 restriction remaining in New Zealand.

The New Zealand government is footing the bill for the quarantine regime, which currently involves 28 hotels and is budgeted to cost around $NZ300 million ($A282 million) this year.

Ms Woods says the government has processed over 27,000 international arrivals under the regime, with 7500 flowing through in the past three weeks.

Last month, NZ Defence Force personnel were promoted to help lead the logistical challenge, bringing new hotels online to meet demand.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said they were “scaling up more spaces all the time, but we need to do so safely and new facilities need to be watertight before they are opened”.

“Standing up new capacity at the required levels for people to stay in for 14 days of isolation is a hugely complex undertaking.”

Facilities are open in Auckland, Christchurch, Rotorua, Hamilton and Wellington, with Ms Woods saying Queenstown was also being considered as a future host for isolating Kiwis.

“The last thing we need are hastily set up facilities to meet demand,” she said.

“We must have a manageable number of fit-for-purpose, safe facilities that do the job of stopping COVID at the border.”

