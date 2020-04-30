COVID gold surge boosts Aust export prices

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian export prices jumped higher during a COVID-affected March quarter. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

international (foreign) trade

COVID gold surge boosts Aust export prices

By Alex Druce

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 12:23:44

Investors turning to safe-haven bullion and soaring demand for scrap metal helped push Australian export prices higher during a COVID-affected March quarter, but this was offset by softer petrol demand amid widespread lockdowns. 

The nation’s export price index rose by 2.7 per cent for the three months to March 31, swinging from a 5.2 per cent decline in December when increased global supply of coal, metalliferous ores and metal scrap had compounded subdued demand from China. 

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed the main contributors to the quarterly export price uptick was gold – with yellow metal prices up 11.4 per cent. 

The ABS attributed this to increased demand for the safe-haven commodity as a result of global economic uncertainty.

The price of gold shipments have now risen 31.9 per cent through the year to March. 

Meanwhile, prices on metalliferous ores and metal scrap exports rose 2.3 per cent for the quarter due to constrained global supply.

The extended Chinese New Year COVID shutdown and wide-reaching transport restrictions prompted a stronger reliance on imported iron ore to the mainly coastal-based steel mills.

Offsetting this was a 7.8 per cent drop in petrol export prices due to decreased global demand as countries began to shut down and put major transport restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Petrol was also a major contributor to the quarterly import price index falling 1.0 per cent.

Petroleum, petroleum products and related materials were down by 11.1 per cent, while inorganic chemicals imports were down 11.8 per cent, driven by a fall in demand for sodium hydroxide, an input into a number of manufacturing processes.

Gold import prices were higher, up 11.2 per cent for the quarter and 31.7 per cent for the 12 months to March. 

Road vehicle import prices fell 0.6 per cent due to a continuing decrease in global demand.

Latest sport

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

cricket

Six changes to CA national contract list

Cricket Australia has made six changes to its 20-strong men's national contract list, with selectors showing faith in Test opener Joe Burns.

rugby league

We're coming to 'kick ass': Warriors boss

A season of sacrifice like no other could prove to be a turning point for the club, says bullish Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

Summer Olympics

Coates again eyes IOC vice-presidency

John Coates hopes to return to an IOC vice-presidency role at a time crucial to Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

soccer

FFA boss unsure of A-League clubs' futures

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted it's too early to say if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

news

virus diseases

Two new virus cases in NSW from 7300 tests

NSW has recorded just two new COVID-19 cases over a 24 hour period where more than 7300 people were tested.

sport

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

world

economy, business and finance

Facebook cites ad sales drop due to virus

Facebook has posted a robust increase in revenue despite a drop in demand for advertising, while its number of active users rose by 10 per cent.