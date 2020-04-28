COVID parental disputes top court priority

Families battling with parenting disputes and escalating violence relating to the COVID-19 crisis will have their matters prioritised by some of the nation’s top judges.

Urgent applications to the Family Court or Federal Circuit Court will be fast-tracked and heard within 72 hours.

Parenting disputes and violence have soared since March and the start of the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Law Council of Australia.

The special COVID-19 court list will start on Wednesday to deal with the cases that need urgent attention during the pandemic.

“Although most families are trying their best to be reasonable and flexible during these unusual times, for some families this has not been possible,” council President Pauline Wright said on Monday.

She said court staff and judges have implemented online mediation and virtual hearings amongst other measures.

The courts’ primary concerns include:

* Children at risk by abusers flouting distancing rules

* Parents who withhold contact for no valid reason

* Centres where parents can have supervised contact being shut because of COVID-19

* Issues with children moving across closed borders

The Women’s Legal Service Queensland has also welcomed the move to address the escalating violence because of COVID 19.

The organisation, which last year provided almost 30,000 services to women has seen a fundamental shift in calls to its helpline, with up to 90 per cent now directly related to COVID-19, domestic violence and parenting.

“This new approach is revolutionary in the Family Court,” WLSQ CEO Angela Lynch said.

“This list will facilitate quick access to justice, assist in faster dispute settlements, lessen opportunities for violence, and increase the safety of both adult and child victims of domestic and family violence.”

However, she warned the services will require additional funds from the Commonwealth to ensure the new system runs smoothly and doesn’t leave victims without support.