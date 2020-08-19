COVID-positive guard among 7 new NSW cases

NSW Health officials have pledged to leave “no rock unturned” as they hunt for any cases linked to a security guard at a Sydney quarantine hotel who tested positive to COVID-19.

But the state’s chief health officer has played down fears of a Victorian-style quarantine breach at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay, saying perspective was key.

Genome sequencing has linked the guard’s infection to a returned traveller who was in quarantine at the Marriott and tested positive on August 2. The guard worked at Sydney’s Flemington Markets and Parramatta Local Court while infectious.

The guard also worked at the Marriott on August 3, 4, 7 and 8, but was not infectious at the time, and developed symptoms on August 11.

But Dr Kerry Chant this week said there was no indication the case was a quarantine breach, and the strain identified in the guard is different to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and other outbreaks in Sydney that are linked to Melbourne.

The guard was one of seven cases confirmed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday from more than 19,000 tests, with two in travellers in hotel quarantine and another from Victoria.

On Wednesday, tougher COVID-19 restrictions come into force at NSW public schools.

Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

Schools must not travel outside their local community or zone and interschool sport and zone carnivals are restricted to 100 people per venue and held locally.

Spectators, including parents and carers, also won’t be allowed on school grounds or at sporting events held in NSW during school hours.

“NSW is doing OK but we need all of us to be vigilant,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.