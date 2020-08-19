Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A security guard overseeing quarantine at the Marriott Hotel has tested positive for COVID-19. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

COVID-positive guard among 7 new NSW cases

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 11:09:55

NSW Health officials have pledged to leave “no rock unturned” as they hunt for any cases linked to a security guard at a Sydney quarantine hotel who tested positive to COVID-19.

But the state’s chief health officer has played down fears of a Victorian-style quarantine breach at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay, saying perspective was key.

Genome sequencing has linked the guard’s infection to a returned traveller who was in quarantine at the Marriott and tested positive on August 2. The guard worked at Sydney’s Flemington Markets and Parramatta Local Court while infectious.

The guard also worked at the Marriott on August 3, 4, 7 and 8, but was not infectious at the time, and developed symptoms on August 11.

But Dr Kerry Chant this week said there was no indication the case was a quarantine breach, and the strain identified in the guard is different to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and other outbreaks in Sydney that are linked to Melbourne.

The guard was one of seven cases confirmed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday from more than 19,000 tests, with two in travellers in hotel quarantine and another from Victoria.

On Wednesday, tougher COVID-19 restrictions come into force at NSW public schools.

Formals, dances, graduation ceremonies, choirs and all social events have been banned and students must remain within their relevant class or year groups.

Schools must not travel outside their local community or zone and interschool sport and zone carnivals are restricted to 100 people per venue and held locally.

Spectators, including parents and carers, also won’t be allowed on school grounds or at sporting events held in NSW during school hours.

“NSW is doing OK but we need all of us to be vigilant,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Latest news

politics

Virus impacts 129 in the disability sector

The federal government has started releasing statistics on the number of active coronavirus cases among National Disability Insurance Scheme participants.

health

Vic has 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 216 cases

Twelve more Victorians have died from coronavirus, taking the state's toll to 363 and the national toll to 450, as the number of the new cases continue to drop.

epidemic and plague

COVID-positive guard among 7 new NSW cases

NSW Health officials have played down fears of a quarantine breach in Sydney after a hotel security guard tested positive for COVID-19 - one of seven new cases.

politics

PM deflects aged care back to Victoria

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction.

disease

Qld on alert after PNG-linked virus case

The Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.

news

politics

Virus impacts 129 in the disability sector

The federal government has started releasing statistics on the number of active coronavirus cases among National Disability Insurance Scheme participants.

sport

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.