COVID prompts Vic school flexibility call

Victorian schools should allow flexible learning for senior and special students because of coronavirus fears, the Australian Education Union says.

The union’s Victorian branch wants the education department to include arrangements such as remote learning on set days or for set students.

Year 11 and 12 students are being taught in the classroom ahead of exams, as are special school students.

AEU Victorian branch president Meredith Peace said the rigid approach meant some students were missing out and there was additional stress for principals, teachers and support staff.

“We’re seeing drop-offs in attendance rates, particularly in our special schools, and because schools have not been authorised to make local decisions those kids who aren’t physically attending school are getting limited, if any education,” Ms Peace said in a statement.

The union says it has heard of schools reporting attendance of 50 per cent as many parents choose to keep their children at home because of Victoria’s high coronavirus numbers.