COVID prompts Vic school flexibility call

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A union says Victorian schools need more flexibility in COVID-19 for special and senior students. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Education

COVID prompts Vic school flexibility call

By AAP

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 08:05:03

Victorian schools should allow flexible learning for senior and special students because of coronavirus fears, the Australian Education Union says.

The union’s Victorian branch wants the education department to include arrangements such as remote learning on set days or for set students.

Year 11 and 12 students are being taught in the classroom ahead of exams, as are special school students.

AEU Victorian branch president Meredith Peace said the rigid approach meant some students were missing out and there was additional stress for principals, teachers and support staff.

“We’re seeing drop-offs in attendance rates, particularly in our special schools, and because schools have not been authorised to make local decisions those kids who aren’t physically attending school are getting limited, if any education,” Ms Peace said in a statement.

The union says it has heard of schools reporting attendance of 50 per cent as many parents choose to keep their children at home because of Victoria’s high coronavirus numbers.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

Australian rules football

Greene stars, GWS win grand-final rematch

GWS have recorded a 12-point win over Richmond in the AFL grand-final rematch at Giants Stadium, where Toby Greene starred with five goals.

Australian rules football

AFL to reschedule Roos' Hobart games

The AFL is working to reschedule at least one planned game in Tasmania after the state government's decision to keep its borders closed to Queensland.

Australian rules football

Bombers lose Fantasia for Crows AFL clash

Essendon will face Adelaide on Sunday without Orazio Fantasia while Melbourne have opted not to recall Tom McDonald for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

Australian rules football

Cairns confirmed to host AFL teams, games

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed Cairns will host at least two AFL teams, with three matches to be played at the city's Cazaly's Stadium.

news

epidemic and plague

Suppression strategy as Vic cases surge

The national cabinet remains agreed on achieving zero community transmission, not zero cases, as Victoria ramps up contact tracing amid surging infections.

sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

world

virus diseases

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.