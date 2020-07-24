Discover Australian Associated Press

Health Minister Stephen Wade says wastewater testing will help detect COVID-19 in border towns. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID wastewater tests in SA border towns

By Emily Cosenza

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 10:24:46

Wastewater testing near South Australia’s border with Victoria has been expanded to include COVID-19 as that state grapples with its outbreak. 

The testing at Mount Gambier, in the state’s South-East, will monitor the underlying level of the virus in the community.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said wastewater sampling proved to be effective in monitoring COVID-19.

“We have expanded our surveillance methods to focus on the border with Victoria to ensure we have a clear picture of the levels – if any – of COVID-19 in the surrounding communities,” he said.

“The earlier the warning that someone has COVID-19, the quicker our public health team can respond.”

SA Water expertise and research manager Daniel Hoefel said the company was keeping a watchful eye for any signs of the virus re-emerging while continuing to improve the methodology. 

“Our technique includes concentrating the sewage samples, extraction of the virus’ nucleic acid and detection using a specialised test known as polymerase chain reaction, before applying cutting-edge nucleic acid sequencing to verify the results,” Dr Hoefel said.

Wastewater testing is ongoing at SA Water’s Bolivar, Christies Beach, Glenelg, Port Lincoln and Angaston treatment plants.

The Health Department’s water quality adviser David Cunliffe said low-level positives were detected in samples collected and stored from two metropolitan treatment plants earlier this year when more cases were present.

“In the last two weeks, SA Water has used these samples to validate the method, giving us confidence in the accuracy of our results,” Dr Cunliffe said.

“We are now looking to expand the water sampling to other regional areas and places where we might expect more tourists and other interstate travellers.”

There are also three mobile testing clinics set up at Bordertown, Mount Gambier and Yamba border crossings, specifically for South Australians returning home from Victoria. 

