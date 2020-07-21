Cowboys mull over Green’s NRL replacement

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Paul Green's almost seven-year spell as NRL coach of North Queensland ended on Monday. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green’s NRL replacement

By Laine Clark

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 11:12:01

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr says applicants are already queuing up to succeed Paul Green as Cowboys coach.

But Parr admits the NRL club is unsure whether to opt for an experienced mentor or blood another untested coach.

Parr said the Cowboys were in no rush to replace Green who stood down on Monday after being told by the board he would not be required in 2021.

However, there will be no shortage of options with Melbourne assistant Jason Ryles, interim Warriors coach Todd Payten and St Helens and Tonga mentor Kristian Woolf believed to be leading candidates.

On the more experienced end of the scale, England coach Shaun Wane and former Brisbane and Penrith mentor Anthony Griffin are expected to also be in the running when Cowboys officials discuss their plans to replace Green at a board meeting later this month.

“Our first priority at the moment has been to treat Paul with the respect that he deserved,” Parr told Sky Sports Radio.

“Now that we have had a mutual and amicable separation we will turn our attention to who can fill that void.

“We’ve already had plenty of enquiries already.

“We now have time on our side to work out what is best for the club going forward.”

Green was handed his first NRL head coach job by North Queensland in 2014 and won the premiership the next year.

Parr said the Cowboys were not afraid to appoint another rookie coach but were mulling over whether to opt for experience to help them through what he called a transition period.

“We have to establish what type of coach we are looking for,” he said.

“We are going through a real transitional phase in our club.

“We have lost one of the greatest players ever (Johnathan Thurston), we’ve lost the best front-rower of his generation (Matt Scott) and a number of other really experienced players.

“We have got a number of really talented young players so we will need a coach who can develop and teach those young players.

“And we are a unique club.

“We need someone who understands how important the community is to us, the development of young players and giving young North Queensland kids an opportunity to come into our system.

“That will be at the top of our thinking at the moment.”

Parr said in the interim they would be throwing their support behind caretaker coach Josh Hannay.

“I don’t think we are in a rush (to replace Green),” he said.

“We have an opportunity to have a look around and do what is best for our club.

“(And) we have a lot of time for Josh Hannay who is going to take over as coach for the rest of the season.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

cricket

ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia

This year's men's T20 World Cup in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council has announced.

Australian rules football

Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says a freshly hot interpretation of holding the ball could change the fabric of the AFL.

Australian rules football

Crows hit AFL lows with loss to Saints

St Kilda defeated Adelaide by 23 points in Monday night's AFL game at Adelaide Oval.

news

health

Three deaths and 374 new Vic COVID cases

Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 126.

sport

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

world

earnings

Oil Search revenue drops on weak prices

A sharp fall in oil and gas prices amid the coronavirus pandemic has taken 30 per cent off Oil Search's revenue in the second quarter.