Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The AFL is headed for a night grand final if it clashes with Cox Plate day. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

By Oliver Caffrey

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 21:43:57

The AFL is expected to stage a historic night grand final if it clashes with the Cox Plate in October, Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula says.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the AFL to shutdown for two months, the league will verge into the traditional horse racing season in order to declare a premiership winner.

If the AFL pushes through with its regular season and finals from the June 11 resumption, then the decider will fall on October 24 – the same day as the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley Racing Club.

Moonee Valley boss Michael Browell is adamant on staging the Cox Plate during the day.

Pakula says the two events going head-to-head would be far from ideal and hinted the AFL should not stand in the way of racing.

“I think in terms of who gets priority, my instinct is that it is the MVRC’s day in the calendar,” Pakula told RSN.

”The AFL is the sport that’s moving, so I think the Moonee Valley Racing Club, if they indicate a strong preference to remain during the day, then I think the AFL should respect that and I think that they will.”

Despite regular calls to fall in line with nearly all major football codes in the world and hold its showpiece at night, the AFL has stuck with a day game.

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder has previously stated he wants a night grand final, while league chief Gillon McLachlan believes a decider under lights is inevitable.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said last week a later start to the grand final should be seriously considered.

“Just because people throw it up, doesn’t necessarily mean that’s their strongly held view,” he told reporters.

“I can completely see the rationale behind a twilight grand final, and I don’t think because it’s been a strange season it changes the merits of it.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus vaccine doubtful for Olympics

The chief medical officer of Australia's Olympic team says there is no guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be found before next year's Games.

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

news

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students, as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

sport

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.