Credit Corp FY profit slumps 78pct

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Credit Corp shares are at a month and a half high after a better than expected earning report. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Credit Corp FY profit slumps 78pct

By Derek Rose

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 11:29:40

Credit Corp shares are up 10 per cent after the debt collector announced a higher full-year profit than it estimated two weeks ago.

The company made $15.5 million in net profit after tax in the 12 months to June 30, down 78 per cent from last year and including the impact of a $64.1 million writedown to the value of its debt ledgers because of the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Still, the final result is higher than the unaudited estimate of between $10 million to $15 million in net profit after tax that Credit Corp outlined on July 13.

At 1105 AEST, Credit Corp shares were up 10.7 per cent to $18.68, their best level since June 11.

Not counting the impairment, Credit Corp made $79.6 million, up 13 per cent from last year.

Its revenue was down three per cent to $313.4 million.

The company said that in response to “heightened expectations of conduct” it had stopped charging interest on all debt purchase accounts and suspended legal, repossession and credit reporting activity.

Credit Corp has also taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet and is now debt free, with $400 million in cash and undrawn credit lines.

Credit Corp said it wouldn’t pay a final dividend but expects to resume dividend payments in 2021.

It said it expects to make between $60 million to $75 million in net profit after tax in FY2021.

“The Company is in a strong position with a formidable balance sheet, diversified purchasing relationships, appropriately adjusted pricing/risk settings and operations which have adapted to COVID-19 protocols,” the company said.

