Crichton back for Roosters, Cordner unsure

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Angus Crichton (c) is expected to return to the Roosters line-up in round two. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Crichton back for Roosters, Cordner unsure

By Pamela Whaley

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 13:42:09

Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton is likely to return in round two of the NRL while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was coy on whether skipper Boyd Cordner would be unleashed on Manly this week.

Crichton missed the opening round of the NRL season with a case of pneumonia after testing negative for coronavirus.

Cordner is undergoing an extended pre-season on the advice of Roosters training staff to make sure he does not miss crucial games at the end of the season.

“He looks very strong,” Waerea-Hargreaves said when asked if the Australia and NSW skipper would return to play against the Sea Eagles at Leichhardt this week.

“He’s on the right path, I guess, and no doubt he’ll be told when he’s ready to go.”

Latest sport

sport

AFL decision looms, cricket urged to stop

While the AFL will decide whether to start its season, Cricket Australia called for all lower-level matches to stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Warriors create loan hit list for NRL team

The Warriors have begun discussions with rival NRL teams about the possibility of players being loaned to the club this season.

rugby league

Crichton back for Roosters, Cordner unsure

Sydney Roosters expect Angus Crichton to make his NRL season debut against Manly in round two while a question mark remains over skipper Boyd Cordner.

rugby league

Players wear face masks for NRL training

NRL players have started taking their own precautions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic with a Manly player fronting media wearing a face mask.

Australian rules football

No AFL crowds would cost Lions $5m

Brisbane chief executive Greg Swann says playing all their AFL home matches behind closed doors in 2020 would cost the Lions up to $5 million.

news

health

NSW unveils $2.3b coronavirus package

NSW authorities hope economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

sport

sport

AFL decision looms, cricket urged to stop

While the AFL will decide whether to start its season, Cricket Australia called for all lower-level matches to stop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Trump urges no US crowds, flags recession

The White House is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out, to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.