Crichton, Haas on NSW bench for Origin II

Angus Crichton will return to NSW’s State of Origin team after edging out Dale Finucane for a spot in Brad Fittler’s side for State of Origin II.

The Blues confirmed their 20-man team on Monday afternoon with Crichton on the bench for the injured Jake Trbojevic, with Finucane named on the extended bench with Campbell Graham.

The confirmation comes after Fittler named a squad on Sunday night and was yet to settle on the makeup of his best 17 before heading into camp in Kingscliff.

Junior Paulo has been named as starting prop in place of the injured Trbojevic, and alongside Daniel Saifiti, with Payne Haas to come off the bench against tired forwards as he did in Origin I.

The Brisbane wrecking ball played a whopping 57 minutes from the bench in the series opener, racking up 143 metres, two tackle-breaks and 28 tackles without missing one.

Roosters star Crichton missed game one through suspension for a late tackle, but Trbojevic’s injury has made a hard decision easier for Fittler.

The Blues coach would have hated to change his winning team that chalked up a record 50-6 victory in Townsville, but Crichton’s threat makes him near irresistible.

Fittler’s comments came as NSW travelled to Kingscliff on Monday morning, just south of the Queensland border in a bid to avoid any COVID-19 issues in Sydney.

“It’s a shame we don’t get to spend our time in Coogee because its been a really positive place for us,” Fittler said.

“But to go up to the north coast now it ensures there won’t be any challenges any further into the preparation. It’s a beautiful place up there.”

Meanwhile, Fittler said he had no issue with Jarome Luai accepting he had put a target on his head after roaring over Felise Kaufusi in Origin I.

An image has been circulated around Queensland camp of Luai giving it to Kaufusi while the Queensland second-rower was left sprawled on the ground after being skittled by Junior Paulo.

“I’ve seen the photo, it’s a really good photo,” Fittler said.

“He (Luai) brings a lot of energy on the footy field, I love what he does. He brings that every day.

“I don’t now if they’re using it as motivation, I’m not sure, I thought it was a great photo.”