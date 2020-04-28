Cricket Australia close to contract list

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Marnus Labuschagne's outstanding 12 months will be rewarded with a Cricket Australia contract. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

By Rob Forsaith

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 18:23:37

Cricket Australia is set to announce its national contract list on Thursday, when an in-principle agreement regarding state funding cuts could also be hammered out.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts has been under siege since April 16, when he told shellshocked staff the vast majority of them would be stood down for the rest of the financial year.

The governing body has been in delicate negotiations with its state-association owners and players, arguing haircuts are needed because COVID-19 has cast immense doubt on several elements of the coming season.

Disgruntled states pushed back on Roberts’ initial suggestion of a 45 per-cent cut to distributions, but this week could accept a 25 per-cent trim.

Bigwigs from each state and territory association are set to join Roberts and CA chief operating officer Scott Grant on a call on Thursday, having sought further financial detail regarding the implications of different scenarios in the most uncertain of summers.

Belt-tightening talks between board members from CA and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) also progressed on Tuesday, building further hope there will not be a repeat of the ugly 2017 pay stoush.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) dictates that CA must provide a list of 2020-21 national contracts by April 30.

Earlier this month, CA delayed an announcement regarding the list of centrally-contracted players who will feature in this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup and next year’s women’s one-day World Cup.

The national selection panel is however preparing to unveil which stars made the cut on Thursday, delivering certainty to players but also states that are keen to finalise their own contract lists.

Pat Cummins is expected to top the men’s list yet again, while Marnus Labuschagne is set for a huge pay rise after being initially overlooked in last year’s 20-strong group.

The rankings system governing player salaries, in which the best of the best take home a bigger slice of the pie, will still be used.

But, as opposed to the past two years, there will be a percentage figure next to each player’s name rather than a set dollar amount.

CA, which hopes to offer more informed revenue projections closer to the end of this financial year, has previously used a percentage system in years when the MoU was due to lapse and still being negotiated.

Roberts insisted a week ago that CA would respect the revenue-share model, in which players pocket 27.5 per cent of agreed streams, but there was a need for “creative solutions”.

CA and the ACA, which has proposed a percentage-based retainer option, are still in talks regarding how to structure the complexity caused by numerous variables that will affect the employers’ revenue in 2020-21.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

rugby league

Mitchell, Addo-Carr charged by police

NSW State of Origin representatives Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr will face court in August after being charged with firearms offences.

rugby league

NRL quartet fined for breaches but no bans

Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis have all avoided immediate NRL bans for breaching social distancing rules.

news

virus diseases

Restrictions ease but NSW deaths continue

Four more residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney's west taking the home's total to 11 deaths.

sport

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.