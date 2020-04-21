Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cricket Australia is considering playing Test matches and the T20 World Cup with no fans at grounds. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

By Steve Larkin

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 16:35:28

Cricket Australia (CA) is exploring all options to milk cash cows India next summer, predicting losses of hundreds of millions of dollars if Virat Kohli’s drawcards can’t tour.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts says hosting an additional Test against India, in a series possibly played in one city at a stadium without spectators, is an option.

Roberts says Australia is also desperately examining how to host the Twenty20 World Cup slated for October and November amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing the T20 showcase tournament in empty stadiums is being considered.

“We might not generate financial returns from that event that are as significant as the international cricket season (in Australia),” Roberts told reporters in a teleconference on Tuesday.

“But what we do know is that the bigger returns from the broadcast rights around the event that are generated by the ICC are very important to all of our counterparts around the cricket world.

“So it’s incumbent on us to do everything possible to stage and host the T20 World Cup.”

CA, which has stood down most staff and warned players to brace for looming pay cuts, had already suffered a $20 million hit due to COVID-19.

Roberts said that figure would climb into the “hundreds of millions” should India not tour.

“If you contemplate the prospect of the international season in particular being affected, we have an issue of hundreds of millions of dollars on our hands,” Roberts said.

“So it’s very important that … we do everything possible to stage the season.”

Adding another Test match had been discussed with Indian powerbrokers.

“Whether or not there’s people at the venue or not … we will explore all viable options,” Roberts said.

“Fortunately we have a little bit of time to work through the different scenarios with the India series.

“But we’re not ruling out any possibility for that at this point in time.”

Roberts also defended CA’s finances after standing down the majority of staff on about 20 per cent of their usual pay for the rest of the financial year, despite signing a landmark broadcast deal worth $1.2 billion in 2018.

Players could also soon be asked to take pay cuts.

“On one level, cricket is fortunate in terms of the time of year when the coronavirus situation hit,” Roberts said.

“On another level, cricket is unfortunate in that it has hit us at the lowest point of our four-year cash cycle.”

In 2016, at the start of the cycle, CA had cash and investments worth about $270m – that figure had dropped to about $97m in March this year.

“We were completely on track with our plan for the year until coronavirus hit,” Roberts said.

“The unfortunate reality of that is we’re estimating that we have taken a $20m impact thus far.

“And we have to anticipate, given the unknown and fast-moving nature of this situation, that there will be more risks than that $20m.”

CA would reduce operating expenses by 25 per cent in the next financial year, with state associations likely to be asked to do likewise, with Roberts saying there would be “a further plan to go deeper if need be”.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts says playing an additional Test against India is possible next summer as it looks to avoid further financial losses.

rugby union

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is treading carefully but says efforts to resume with Tests and club rugby against New Zealand make "a lot of sense".

soccer

Lack of plan frustrates A-League players

Newcastle Jets captain Nigel Boogaard says anxious and financially vulnerable A-League players need clarity over the future of the competition.

Australian rules football

Crows ban Stengle for four AFL games

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle will be unavailable for four AFL matches as part of the club's sanctions for his drink-driving incident.

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

news

politics

Virus shadow looms over economy for years

The Reserve Bank predicts Australia's economy will contract by 10 per cent by the middle of the year before a long, slow recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

sport

rugby union

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is treading carefully but says efforts to resume with Tests and club rugby against New Zealand make "a lot of sense".

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.