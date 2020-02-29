*ALTERNATIVE CROP* *ALTERNATIVE CROP* Alyssa Healy of Australia (centre) celebrates with team mates the wicket of Fargana Hoque Pinky of Bangladesh during the Women’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Thursday, February 27, 2020
CRICKET WT20 AUSTRALIA BANGLADESH
February 29, 2020
Latest sport
swimming
Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton
Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.
tennis
Barty downed by Kvitova in Doha semis
Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.
cycling
NZ's Strong claims world points race gold
Corbin Strong has secured points race gold for New Zealand at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.
rugby league
Folau tipped to be Man of Steel contender
Hull coach Lee Radford says former Wallaby Israel Folau could be a candidate for Super League's Man of Steel this year with Catalans Dragons.