Cricketers’ union slams revised finances

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Cricketers' Association has queried Cricket Australia's revised financial forecasts. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Cricketers’ union slams revised finances

By Steve Larkin

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 18:36:31

Australian cricket’s player’s union has “little confidence” in forecasts of the sport’s revenue dropping almost 50 per cent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ union is criticising a lack of detail in fresh financial outlooks presented by Cricket Australia (CA).

The union, the Australian Cricketers’ Association, says the revised forecasts outline a possible 48 per cent reduction of the sport’s revenue for 2020/21, to $239.7 million.

The following year, there could be another drop of around 20 per cent, the ACA says.

The ACA board met on Thursday to examine CA’s new financial projections which assess the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ACA expresses a lack of confidence in these reforecasts,” the association said in a statement.

The revised forecasts “do not appear to be reasonable or consistent with an obligation of good faith”.

“From what the ACA has been able to determine so far, cricket is yet to suffer a significant adverse revenue event and the outlook for the game remains positive,” the union said.

“The reforecasts appears inconsistent with CA’s own public assurances that a $300 million Indian tour is a ‘nine out of 10 (likelihood)’.

“They also appear to run counter to CA’s recent public announcement of its international schedule.”

The ACA said the fresh forecasts could reduce the players’ adjustment ledger by up to $86 million “with a knock on effect to player payments, benefits and funds”.

“The ACA must now commence a more formal process of due diligence via good faith negotiation dispute resolution mechanisms,” it said.

“The process is designed to shine a light on CA’s reforecasts and forecasting process so that a clearer and more reasonable formulation of them can be established.

“To not follow this process would be to risk further damage to cricket, the game we all love, and its otherwise bright future.”

CA has stood down around 200 staff and asked state associations to take a 25 per cent cut in grants from the governing body – a move being resisted by NSW and Queensland.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts last week warned of an $80 million hit to the sport’s coffers this summer.

Roberts said CA stand to lose $20 million from not hosting the Twenty20 World Cup as per schedule this October and November.

The tournament is expected to be postponed until next year.

CA would also suffer a further $50 million blow from the likelihood of not having crowds attend international games in Australia this summer.

And CA would likely spend around $10 million on biosecurity measures to ensure international teams can play in Australia, Roberts said.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricketers' union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers' Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

Australian rules football

Richmond consider Pickett for ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will face a sizeable height disadvantage if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Flanagan must complete penalty: V'Landys

St George Illawarra players insist they are having the honest conversations needed to turn around their ailing NRL season.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

news

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

world

demonstration

New charges against Minneapolis officers

Civil unrest in the US has given way to mostly peaceful protests as four Minneapolis police officers faced new criminal charges over the death of George Floyd.