Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle has allegedly been caught drink-driving in an unregistered car, blowing a blood alcohol reading more than double the legal limit.

A day after Western Bulldogs midfielder Lachie Hunter allegedly crashed into four cars in Melbourne, the Crows announced Stengle’s alleged indiscretion late on Friday.

Adelaide say Stengle was stopped by police in Adelaide’s south-western suburbs for driving an unregistered vehicle, before recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.125

Crows football boss Adam Kelly said the 21-year-old would face club-imposed sanctions to be decided by senior management.

“Tyson is deeply remorseful and embarrassed by his actions, and we have expressed our disappointment in his decision making,” Kelly said.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt and he will receive appropriate education so he learns from this mistake.

“Tyson is a valued member of the Crows family and we will continue to support him through this difficult period.”

The former Richmond player made two appearance for the Tigers before being traded to Adelaide at the end of 2018.

Stengle played two games for the Crows in 2019 and appeared in the club’s round one clash against Sydney Swans last month.