NSW's top cop says crowds need to be monitored at Coogee and other Sydney beaches this weekend. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

health

Crowds force the closure of Sydney beaches

By Greta Stonehouse

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 15:01:16

Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra beaches in Sydney have been closed just days after re-opening to the public because crowds were ignoring COVID-19 social distancing measures. 

Randwick City Council re-opened the beaches for exercise purposes only on Monday while warning against too many people gathering on the sand and in the water. 

But the patrolled beaches were closed on Friday afternoon for the remainder of the day.

“By and large a lot of people are doing the right thing but what we found was in the middle of the day a lot of people were gathering on the beach, playing in the water and cooling down from the hot weather – these are not legitimate reasons to leave home,” a Randwick council spokesman told AAP.

“We had put out a pretty stern warning to say even though it’s 28C it’s not the day to come to the beach and have a fun leisurely day.

“You need to be surfing or swimming or jogging and doing some legitimate exercise.” 

The council reopened the beaches partly because coastal walkways and local parks were being crammed with walkers and runners eager for space.

“Water is a legitimate place for people to exercise, it’s important for their mental health,” the council spokesman said on Friday. 

“We want to keep it open for exercise but we can’t if people keep coming down for a fun day.”

Lifeguards and rangers quickly dispersed the crowds and moved people on after the decision was made to shut the beaches. 

They’ll reopen for the Anzac Day weekend with crowds to be closely monitored.

Randwick Mayor Danny Said warns lifeguards will close the beaches again if safe social distancing is not practised. 

“While we’re expecting warm weather conditions this weekend, people should not be planning a day at the beach,” Mr Said said in a statement on Friday.

“If residents head to the beach, it should be to go for a quick swim, surf or soft sand run, then home again.”

The council’s website makes clear people should limit groups to two people and leave the area once exercise has been completed.

“Sitting, sun-baking or gathering is not permitted,” the notice states.

