Crowds to return to AFL games in Melbourne

Stadiums could be back up to 85 per cent capacity for AFL games in Melbourne by next week after the Victorian government eased further coronavirus restrictions.

The AFL had lobbied the state government for 50 per cent capacity at the MCG and Marvel Stadium, but crowds will be capped at 25,000 fans this weekend.

But if the state continues on its promising trajectory without COVID-19 cases, then up to 85,000 people will be allowed into the MCG for round 16 games.

This Friday night’s Richmond-St Kilda match at the MCG will be the first fixture played in front of spectators in Melbourne since May 23.

Three games in round 11 were played behind closed doors but all matches during the past three weeks were held outside Melbourne.

“From 11.59pm tomorrow night, outdoor stadiums can have 50 per cent of the venue capacity up to 25,000 people,” said acting Premier James Merlino.

“This means that the A-League grand final can proceed with 15,000 people and the MCG can host 25,000 people.”

The MCG will also host Essendon-Melbourne on Saturday night and GWS-Hawthorn on Sunday afternoon, with Marvel Stadium hosting Collingwood-Fremantle (Saturday) and Carlton-Adelaide (Sunday).

The roof at Marvel will be open for both matches to satisfy health guidelines and fans will be required to wear face masks when out of their seats.

Meanwhile Sydney could be forced to move next week’s round 16 clash with West Coast from the SCG to Melbourne due to a COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

The Swans and cross-town rivals GWS made a dash to Victoria on Tuesday night as health authorities prepared for a coronavirus cluster in Sydney’s eastern suburbs to worsen.

NSW announced 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with more restrictions imposed in a number of council areas in and around Sydney.

Sunday’s clash between GWS and Hawthorn has already been moved from Giants Stadium to the MCG, while SA Health has written to the Swans to outline details of an exemption to allow them to fly to South Australia for Saturday night’s game against Port Adelaide.

But the AFL still has a floating fixture for round 16 with the Swans due to host the Eagles in a crucial game on July 3.

Sydney chief executive Tom Harley admits the Swans are bracing for that match-up to be moved away from their home ground.

“That’s part of the reason for us being here (in Melbourne) and then we can explore all options for where, if we aren’t able to play our game against West Coast the following week in Sydney,” Harley told SEN.

“Obviously Melbourne becomes an option, as does probably South Australia.

“We’re certainly not at a stage to lock anything in but we’ll be undertaking – providing the exemption (in SA) gets past – the same quarantining requirements as Geelong and Collingwood.”

All Swans players and staff were tested for COVID-19 when they arrived in Melbourne on Tuesday night.