Crown Melbourne adopts social distancing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Crown's "distancing" measures include turning off every second gaming machine and electronic table. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Crown Melbourne adopts social distancing

By AAP

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 11:14:46

Crown Resorts is introducing “social distancing” at its Melbourne casino in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Crown said on Monday it would keep gamblers apart by switching off every second gaming machine and electronic table, barring standing players at seated table games, and restricting the number of players at stand-up table games to five.

The company will also restrict the number of patrons in its banqueting and conference facilities to 450 people “with a prescribed maximum density”.

The moves by Crown, which the company said were approved by state health officials, come a day after the Australian government advised against non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people.

The practice of “social distancing” has been adopted by several countries, halting sporting, cultural and religious events.

Crown shares were down 10.12 per cent to $7.37 at 1113 AEDT amid a broader market downturn.

Closing its Melbourne casino would be a significant blow for Crown, which reported a slump in gambling turnover from Chinese high rollers, a key demographic, in the half year just ended.

Crown said it has also implemented other measures at its Melbourne and Perth properties, including greater frequency of cleaning and the provision of hand sanitiser.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL players yet to agree to pay cuts: Gawn

AFL players are yet to agree to pay cuts as they await a decision from league bosses about whether the new season will start on Thursday.

soccer

Phoenix want FFA assurances before flight

Wellington Phoenix's plan to base themselves in Australia for the remainder of the A-League is in doubt after they demanded further details around their stay.

rugby league

NRL set to meet nation's chief medico

NRL officials will meet with Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, on Tuesday to discuss their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Tigers keen to kick-start AFL season

Dual Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick is keen to get the Tigers' AFL flag defence up and running against Carlton at the MCG on Thursday.

news

health

Vic stands firm against school closures

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists closing all schools in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus could do more harm than good.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players yet to agree to pay cuts: Gawn

AFL players are yet to agree to pay cuts as they await a decision from league bosses about whether the new season will start on Thursday.

world

virus diseases

Trump urges no US crowds, flags recession

The White House is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out, to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.